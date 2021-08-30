Pretty incredible Moto2 & Moto3 Wins at Monster Energy British Grand Prix 2021

The return of the British Grand Prix to the MotoGP calendar saw Avintia Esponsorama Moto3’s Niccolo Antonelli achieve 2nd position at Silverstone as the world championship registered the twelfth round of eighteen in 2021. In Moto2 Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner won a close contest to walk the top step for the fourth time this season. – Antonelli takes his KTM RC4 to 2nd place at Silverstone despite hand injury

– Remy Gardner takes strong Moto2 victory for ninth podium and extends championship lead

– Late Moto2 race crash for Raul Fernandez

Moto3

Italian Niccolo Antonelli defied the discomfort from a recently broken hand to take his KTM RC4 to the runner-up position behind runaway leader and winner Romano Fenati at Silverstone. The Italian was the top KTM racer in a long and tricky Grand Prix around the technical and spectacular circuit in England’s midlands. The result meant the second podium of the season for the 25-year-old.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Jaume Masia was busy in the second group and was able to bag 10 points for 6th place. Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü was just behind in 8th. Championship leader Pedro Acosta finished 11th but managed to extend his margin over Sergio Garcia by 5 points with the gap now at 46.

Moto2

The Moto2 class brought proceedings at Silverstone to a close but Remy Gardner produced a memorable performance to defeat Marco Bezzecchi for his fourth haul of 25-points in 2021. From twelve rounds the Australian now has nine podium trophies and his advantage in the championship table has gone up to 44 after teammate Raul Fernandez crashed out of the race while holding a mid-top ten slot and six laps from the flag.

Remy Gardner: “I think it was a good day. We brought home a victory. It was a long race! I was patient with Marco and we expected him to drop-off but he was there the whole race. When I got back in front I decided to really push and opened that small gap. It couldn’t have been a better day and we took a lot of points. I think it’s my first podium or win with fans and that’s pretty incredible.”

Round thirteen of the current season will bring MotoGP to the Alcañiz region of Spain and the MotorLand Aragon circuit for the Gran Premio Tissot de Aragón on September 12th.

Results Moto3 Monster Energy British Grand Prix 2021

1. Romano Fenati (ITA) Husqvarna 37:26.974

2. Niccolo Antonelli (ITA) KTM +1.679

3. Dennis Foggia (ITA) Honda +2.107

6. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +7.541

8. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +14.523

11. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +21.898

13. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +22.028

Results Moto2 Monster Energy British Grand Prix 2021

1. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo 37:31.642

2. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) 37:29.460 +0.481

3. Jorge Navarro (ESP) +1.930

DNF. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo