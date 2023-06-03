Ducati one-two “in yellow” with Pirelli SCX development tire

|Pole man Bautista wins the first race of the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round ahead of teammate Rinaldi; Ducati also takes the win in WorldSSP with Bulega whereas Ieraci wins in WorldSSP300
|
The first day of racing has come to an end for the FIM World Superbike Championship Pirelli Emilia-Romagna round at the Misano circuit. Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) won Race 1, finishing ahead of his teammate, Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Both raced with a special yellow livery on their Panigale V4 R machines as a tribute to Ducati’s heritage. Behind them, on the bottom step of the podium, was Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK). The manufacturer from Borgo Panigale also won in WorldSSP: sixth victory of the year for Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team) who dominated the race from flag to flag, finishing ahead of Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and another Ducati rider, Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team). In WorldSSP300 it was the first victory ever for Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) who took won ahead of Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse), second, and Humberto Maier (Yamaha MS Racing/AD78 Latin America Team), third across the line.
Record tyre performance!
“On the first day of racing at the Misano circuit, tyre choice was just about unanimous. In fact, with these temperatures, in Superbike the SCX B0800 development rear and the SC1 front are undoubtedly the best options, but we should point out that even those who opted for the standard SCX rear, like Razgatlioglu, were not penalised in the least since the two solutions are rather similar in terms of performance. Furthermore, performance for all the tyres was extremely consistent from start to finish and the riders were able to push to the limit all the way to the final corner. The new track record, set in Superpole by Bautista with the new SCQ, is simply the cherry on top that this new extra soft tyre has brought us. In Supersport, the SCX rear and the SC1 front were also the winning combination and the most used by the riders. We saw some great races! Congratulations to Ducati and their riders for the results achieved on this first day.”