Enter the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup to WIN

Registration is now open for the 2021 YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup series, in which participants will be competing for a place at the Yamaha bLU cRU Superfinale, to be run once again alongside the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations. 120 young YZ riders competing in the 2021 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup series will be invited by Yamaha to fulfil their dreams of racing alongside the biggest stars of motocross at the most prestigious event of the season.

In addition to this once in a lifetime experience, one rider in each of the YZ cup classes will receive valuable support from Yamaha Motor Europe in 2022.

Since 2015, the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup has been the best opportunity for young motocross riders to find their feet in the world of professional racing, an opportunity that successfully extended to YZ85 and YZ65 riders in 2019.

The program is open to riders that ride either a YZ125, YZ85 or YZ65 in one of the approved national championships. Throughout the season, riders will accumulate bLU cRU points, and the best 40 in each class will be invited to race the bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale which is expected to take place at the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Imola, Italy.

Depending on the situation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, the top three riders from each class competing at the SuperFinale will be joined by two wild card riders from each class at the bLU cRU Masterclass, which will take place at the end of the season.

The bLU cRU Masterclass is an event specifically designed to give young riders, from road and off-road backgrounds, a taste of what the racing world can throw at them as well as being a place to receive expert tuition and advice from Yamaha Racing’s bLU cRU ambassadors. At the end of the Masterclass, which takes place over three days, one YZ125 rider will be chosen to join Yamaha’s Official EMX125 Team where he or she will contest the EMX125 Championship in 2022, and the 65 and 85 riders will win technical support by GYTR for the next season.

In the event that the Masterclass cannot take place due to the pandemic, winners will be selected based on their performance during their national championship.

For riders that want their best shot at taking their riding to the next level, now is the time to enter. Please follow the instructions at the following link and sign up as soon as possible. Entries will close 28 February 2021.