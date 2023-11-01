Experiential art installation at EICMA 2023 by Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor to exhibit an experiential art installation at EICMA 2023

Yamaha Motor is pleased to announce that the experiential installation ”e-plegona” will be displayed at one of the most prominent international powered two-wheeler exhibitions – EICMA, taking place in Milan from 7th to 12th November 2023. This will be the fourth time that this interactive artwork will be exhibited this year following the South by Southwest (SXSW) in the USA, the hub.berlin and the Tech Open Air Festival in Germany. The visitors can find the e-plegona exhibition at booth T50 in hall 22 at the EICMA.

The e-plegona installation is an interactive artwork developed as a part of the research about the two Yamahas’ relentless pursuit of Kando*. Collaborated with Dr. Mark Changizi and the California Institute of Technology’s Shinsuke Shimojo Laboratory, the research team explores how to further clarify the essence of the Kando experience and ways to reproduce it through science and art. In this research, Yamaha Motor leads the science research and Yamaha Corporation leads the development of the device from an art perspective.

e-plegona is designed as a means to test a hypothesis that the research team reached, specifically that Kando is composed of two key elements, physical actions and emotional interaction. Two players can communicate with each other by using non-verbal and intuitive means to exchange rhythmic patterns and produce sounds. Through this collaboration, the installation aims to replicate in each player the feeling of Kando which lies at the heart of both Yamahas.

The e-plegona display at the EICMA offers visitors a unique opportunity to vividly experience the connection between the two Yamahas and the passion they share while playing this fusion of science and art firsthand.

Find the e-plegona at hall 22, booth number T50, close to the main booth of Yamaha Motor Europe, hall 24, number 152.

*Kando is a Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.