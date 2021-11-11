Final race of 2021 MotoGP World Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 10.

The final race of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship will take place this weekend at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia in Spain.

This 18th round of the year will see Team Suzuki Ecstar aiming high as they bring their 2021 campaign to a close.

Last time out in Portugal, just days ago, Joan Mir made a great return to form as he claimed second place in the Algarve GP. Meanwhile, Alex Rins paid the price for his 11th place grid spot, but he still fought through to an important eighth place. This result keeps Rins in contention for a Top 10 finish in the championship standings.

Mir returns to Valencia with his head full of memories of the 2020 GP, where he took the MotoGP™ world title. The Mallorcan will be keen add another nice memory this year, and he will be aiming for nothing less than a podium.

Rins has also enjoyed several Top-three finishes at Ricardo Tormo in the past, and he would love to end this tricky season on a high.

This track, situated not far from the beautiful city of Valencia, has some of the best seating on the calendar with its stadium-like layout boasting great views of virtually the entire circuit. It has long been the scene of the season finale and fans will be more eager than ever to get a taste of MotoGP™ before the year is up.

Curiosity – Valencia GP: Along with the GP of Germany it’s the race with the highest number of laps: 30. The Ricardo Tormo circuit has been hosting GP races for 22 years in a row.

Joan Mir:

“I’m coming into the final race of the season in good spirits after I got second place last week in Portimão. Honestly, I feel strong with the bike at the moment and I like the circuit so it should be a good mixture. Last year I won the title in Valencia, so it will be a strange but also a happy feeling to come back here. I want to give the team a great result before we head into the winter.”

Alex Rins:

“Ricardo Tormo circuit is a nice one to ride, especially as we’re expecting a lot of fans here and we’ll feel their support from all the grandstands. I struggled a bit last time out in Portugal, but generally I feel good. Hopefully this can be a great place to end the season, I will be working hard to achieve a strong finish.”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“We’ve arrived at the final race of a mixed season, we’ve had some really nice moments but also some difficult ones. Both our riders give their all at every race, and I know this final round won’t be any different. All together we’ll work to finish in the best way possible.”