Final round 2021 WorldSBK season Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia

The final round of the 2021 WorldSBK season will also mark the kick-off of the activity at the Mandalika International Street Circuit in Indonesia.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is finalizing preparations on the fascinating circuit built just a few meters from the ocean on the island of Lombok.

Scott Redding and Michael Ruben Rinaldi will jump aboard their Ducati Panigale V4R on Friday morning for FP1, which will get underway at 11.00 am (4.00 am CEST).

The start of Race 1 is scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm (8.00 am CEST). Sunday will see the Superpole Race (11.00 am local time, 4.00 am CEST) and the Race-2 (3.00 pm local time, 8.00 am CEST) which will decree the end of the 2021 WorldSBK season.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I think it’s going to be a spectacular weekend on a track where no rider has ever raced. I really like it because we’ll all be in the same conditions from the first lap of the free practice. I can feel a great passion in Indonesia and I can’t wait to race in front of the fans at the Mandalika circuit”.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“Racing the last weekend of the season on a track that is new to everyone and in front of so many fans will certainly be something very exciting. Tomorrow we’ll find out what awaits us but I can’t wait to get on track and have fun and try to bring home some important results for me and for the team”.