Final Showdown For Danilo Petrucci and Ducati MotoAmerica

It’s The Final Showdown For Danilo Petrucci and Ducati

Danilo Petrucci and Ducati ready to slug it out for an incredible rookie championship this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 21, 2022 — After nine rounds and 18 races, it all comes down to this. The incredible Barber Motorsports Park will play host to the final round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship and will see a champion crowned in the form of Yamaha’s Jake Gage or Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s star Italian, Danilo Petrucci.

Former two-time MotoGP race winner Petrucci’s never-give-up style served him well at the previous round at New Jersey Motorsports Park, where a crucial victory pulled him to within four points of defending champion Gagne with two races and 50 points up for grabs at Barber.

It will be a winner-take-all encounter as the two star riders in this year’s championship go head-to-head one last time in 2022.

Petrucci is hoping to emulate fellow Ducati legend Troy Corser, the last rider to win an AMA/MotoAmerica Superbike Championship in red as a rookie and it would be the first title for an Italian on American soil.

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “I’m feeling really good about this weekend,” Petrucci said. “I’ve been spending the time since New Jersey in America and I have had plenty of rest and good training to be as ready as possible for Barber. I’m happy, whatever way this weekend will go. We’ve been able to bring a lot of excitement to this championship and, for sure, we’re ready. We know we have to do everything at 101 percent because our opponents are really fast. We want to finish the year in the best possible way. It will be tough to win, but we will try as hard as possible. Barber is a small track for us, but I’m happy to have brought this fight to the end of the season.”

The final of the 2022 Medallia MotoAmerica Superbike from Barber Motorsports Park will start with Superbike action at 10:50 am CDT on Friday, September 23. Race one is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at 3:10 pm and race two kicks off on Sunday, September 25 at 2:10 pm.