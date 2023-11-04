Fired up to fight for his runner-up at GetzenRodeo in Germany

Arriving at the final round of the season, Billy was fired up to fight for his runner-up position in this year’s standings. The Brit had enjoyed a successful championship campaign to date, claiming three podium results along the way, while also winning three prologue races.

Always a challenging end to the season, this year’s GetzenRodeo lived up to its reputation. A Friday night prologue was followed by a physically demanding day of racing on Saturday, which featured a two-hour race and an 80-minute final.

Although disappointed with his showing in the prologue, Bolt still did enough to claim an important championship point. In Saturday morning’s GetzenRace, Billy put in a safe and carefully executed performance to finish third. With it, he secured a strong starting position for the final GetzenChamp battle.

Feeling confident and motivated, Billy worked his TE 300 effortlessly around the tight, technical, and supremely demanding course in the German forest. With 13 minutes to go, Billy made an attack for the race lead and put himself in front. Pushing hard, he opened up a small-but-important gap over rival Manuel Lettenbichler.

However, with nine minutes to go, things took a turn for the worse on a rocky climb. Needing to make a second attempt, Bolt was passed by Lettenbichler, who worked his way back into the lead. And with time running out, Billy was forced to settle for second.

With the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship complete, Husqvarna Factory Racing now look forward to the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship with Billy Bolt, beginning in France on November 25.

Billy Bolt: “I gave it my all today. I felt like I had what was needed to win. In the final I was riding good and feeling comfortable with the track. When I got into the lead I pushed as hard as I could to build a gap. But this course is so technical and if you make a mistake, you get punished hard. Missing that rock climb let Mani back into the lead and I just couldn’t reel him in again. I’m happy though. I rode well here and gave it everything. Congrats to Mani on an incredible season too. I’m excited to shift the focus indoors and race SuperEnduro now!”

Results: Round 6 – GetzenRodeo

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 1:35:52.50; 2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 1:38:25.50 +2:33.00; 3. Mario Roman (Sherco) 1:36:34.89 +1 lap; 4. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 1:41:38.94 +1 lap; 5. Michael Walkner (GASGAS) 1:51:23.60 +1 lap

Final Championship Standings

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 130pts; 2. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 99pts; 3. Trystan Hart (KTM) 73pts; 4. Mario Roman (Sherco) 71pts; 5. Teodor Kabakchiev (KTM) 70pts