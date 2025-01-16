First landmark Ducati FIM Motocross World Championship debut

Aruba.it will be the Factory Team title sponsor, starting with the debut in the 2025 World Championship in Cordoba, Argentina, on March 2nd

The official presentation of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team will be held on Tuesday 11 February at the Auditorium inside the Aruba Data Center Campus in Ponte San Pietro (Bergamo)

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), 15 January 2025 – Ducati and Aruba.it further strengthen their partnership. Aruba.it will in fact be the title sponsor of the official Ducati team in the Motocross World Championship – MXGP 2025 confirming its bond with the Borgo Panigale company with which it will be present on the track next year both in the Superbike World Championship, with the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, and in the FIM MotoE World Championship, with the Ducati V21L of the Aruba Cloud team.



This debut in the Motocross World Championship represents a historic milestone for Ducati which, after having won the 2024 Italian MX1 Championship on its debut with Alessandro Lupino riding the new Desmo450 MX and taking part in two rounds of the MXGP World Championship with Antonio Cairoli (in Holland) and Lupino himself (in Spain), for the first time this year he will participate in the entire MXGP with the Swiss rider Jeremy Seewer and the young Italian talent Mattia Guadagnini. The 2025 championship will start on March 2nd in Cordoba, Argentina and will end on September 21st in Darwin, Australia.



Twenty events will take place across four continents (South America, Europe, Asia, Australia) with guaranteed television coverage in 180 countries and a predicted audience of over 780 million viewers. Added to these are more than 5 million fans connected through the MXGP social pages and over 700 thousand attendances on the tracks, as reported during the 2024 season.



The presentation of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team will be held on Tuesday 11 February at the Auditorium inside the Aruba Data Centre Campus in Ponte San Pietro (Bergamo) and will be part of a major event that will celebrate Aruba.it’s commitment to the racing world. The event will also showcase the liveries of the motorcycles competing in other championships alongside the Ducati Desmo450 MX of Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini for the MXGP team. This includes the Ducati Panigale V4s ridden by Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in the Superbike World Championship, and the Ducati V21Ls piloted by Alessandro Zaccone and Luca Bernardi who will represent the Aruba Cloud team in the MotoE World Championship.



“Ducati has decided to take on a new challenge in the off-road world by developing a new model, the Desmo450 MX, which is the only motorcross bike in the world to use the desmodromic valve recall system” concluded Paolo Ciabatti, General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. “In 2024, we made our racing debut in the Italian Championship, winning the MX1 title with Alessandro Lupino, and this year we are looking forward to another important commitment and opportunity, this time with the Motocross World Championship– MXGP. For this reason, we are thrilled that Aruba wanted to join forces with us for this exciting new sporting adventure. Together with Jeremy and Mattia, we are committed to repaying the trust of our title sponsor.”



“The strong partnership between Aruba and Ducati is based on the many values ​​that unite our companies, and above all, on the love for great challenges” said Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba. “We have been racing on asphalt for over ten years, managing the official WorldSBK team together and we are in the second season of our MotoE team. We are therefore excited to embark on this new adventure in the world of Motocross – MXGP 2025. This project represents a new world stage for us, giving us another opportunity to communicate our common passion for technology, performance and reliability. The debut season will certainly not be easy, but I have great confidence in the abilities of the riders, the entire team, and everyone who works at Borgo Panigale. Go Ducati!”