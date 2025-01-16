Strong Start to Supercross Season at Anaheim One

Strong Start to the Season at Anaheim One The Beta Factory Supercross Team got off to a strong start at Anaheim One, the first round of the 2025 Supercross season. Practice and qualifying rounds were strong. Both Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg were placed in the first heat race. Bloss got off to a mid-pack start in eleventh place, while Oldenburg was in fifteenth after the first turn. Oldenburg made up four place places after the first few laps and was sitting on the cut line with minutes left in the heat. Bloss steadily made his way up through the field and made it up into seventh place to transfer into the main. This was the first time in ten years that Benny Bloss made the main event at A1. Oldenburg would make a pass to get up into ninth place with two laps to go in the heat and would hold on to that position to move on to the main event. In the main event, Bloss was in twelfth off the start and moved up into eleventh place knocking on the door of the top ten before he got run into by another rider five minutes into the race badly damaging his throttle tube. He would complete a couple more laps but ultimately the damage from the crash made continuing in the main event no longer possible and he retired from the race. Oldenburg got squeezed out at the start and was towards the back of the pack. But Mitchell would move up a few places to finish up in sixteenth place. A lot of positives to take away from the first round as the team gets ready for Round Two in San Diego.