First round of the West Hare Scramble in Page Arizona

Roberts Starts the 2025 Campaign off with a Podium The first round of the West Hare Scramble was in Page, Arizona. Beta Factory rider, Zane Roberts picked up right where he left off in 2024 with a very racing. The sandy and slick terrain made for a fun course that challenged the riders. It was a tight between the lead pack during the three-hour race. Zane rode smart and managed his energy level to be able to give it his all towards the end of the race. There was a fierce battle for the lead between three riders. Ultimately, Zane was unable to get by and finished third place on the round, only two seconds off the leader. A strong start to the season, his next race is in Lucerne Valley where he will begin his defense of the National Hare and Hound Championship.