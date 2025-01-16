First round of the West Hare Scramble in Page Arizona

Roberts Starts the 2025 Campaign off with a Podium
The first round of the West Hare Scramble was in Page, Arizona. Beta Factory rider, Zane Roberts picked up right where he left off in 2024 with a very racing. The sandy and slick terrain made for a fun course that challenged the riders. It was a tight between the lead pack during the three-hour race. Zane rode smart and managed his energy level to be able to give it his all towards the end of the race. There was a fierce battle for the lead between three riders. Ultimately, Zane was unable to get by and finished third place on the round, only two seconds off the leader. A strong start to the season, his next race is in Lucerne Valley where he will begin his defense of the National Hare and Hound Championship.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 3rd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“It was a good weekend for the opening round of the AMA West Hare Scrambles series. The terrain in Page, Arizona is a combination of deep sand and slick sandstone which made for a really fun and interesting course. It was a long race at nearly 3 hours with a ton of sand whoops. I controlled my pace most of the race to be ready for a big push at the end but I wasn’t able to break the guys in front of me and I came in third. There was a total of two seconds between first and third, so it was an extremely tight race at the end but was a ton of fun and I’m ready to get after it for the rest of the season!”
