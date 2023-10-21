Beta Motorcycles Sponsored TAFC Dragster Wins NHRA Championship

With all hands on deck, the car was put back together in time for Doug to fire it up and confirm the fresh engine was ready for the final round. A loud cheer erupted from the Beta Motorcycles pit when the car came alive. Doug quickly changed into his fire suit and the team made their way to the staging lanes for their final matchup with Jim Whitely. The same group of guys that helped rebuild the engine followed the Gordons to the starting line to watch as Doug drove to victory. The winning run of 5.414 at 271.12 was a stellar run after the thrash between rounds, Whitely shook the tires and shut off early. Doug talked about what it took to pull off the FallNationals win, “We can’t thank Bellemeur and his team, Samsel’s guys, Cam from Shields Racing, or Matt Bynum enough for coming over to help us get the car together for the final. It’s overwhelming to think of all the work that needs to be done in such a short amount of time when you wreck an engine but to be surrounded by this family of racers is just amazing.” “Congratulations to the entire team! It has been an awesome time being involved with the Gordon family and their quest to rise to the top! An amazing family, one whom all families should model themselves after no matter what sport they are involved in. Their dedication to each other and the sport is second to none and Beta USA is proud to be a part of it!” said Tim Pilg, President Beta USA. Now that the LORDS World Championship is locked up, the Gordons will continue with their final three scheduled events chasing the LORDS West Region TAFC Championship, a title they have claimed six times. They will head to Las Vegas to compete at the NHRA Nevada Nationals October 26-29 and the following weekend in the Las Vegas Regional event. They will close out the season at the NHRA Finals in Pomona, California. Photos & Words: Melanie Johnson