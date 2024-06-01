Focusing on preparing for race weekend on Yamaha R1 after completing 161 laps

Gardner and Aegerter Complete Productive Test in Misano

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter returned to action at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for a two day test (30-31 May) ahead of the fourth round of the season, which takes place at the same venue between 14-16 June.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders enjoyed valuable track on Day 1, focusing on preparing for the race weekend on their Yamaha R1 machines, completing 161 laps between them.

Following a lot of work on race pace, Gardner went for a time attack at the end of the first day, with the Aussie managing to finish eighth on a 1’33.820 (77 laps in total). Teammate Aegerter and his crew kept their focus on race distance to sit 17th on a 1’35.256 (84 laps in total) without trying the qualifying tyre.

On Day 2, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair were again able to put the morning to good use. Unfortunately, rain would start to fall just after the lunch break, meaning no further lap time improvement was possible with no track action until 16:00, when the track was finally dry again. Gardner pulled out a remarkable 1’33.411 (28 laps) on a used qualifying tyre, which saw him sixth at the end of the day, while his teammate Aegerter made great progress to finish eighth on a 1’33.715 (35 laps).

Remy Gardner: 1’33.411

“It was a productive test for sure, I’m happy with the job done. Unfortunately on the final day we couldn’t express our full potential with the qualifying tyre; as soon as we headed out, drops of rain started to fall again on the track. Anyway, we were still able to improve our lap time on the same tyre, but of course it wasn’t the same, but to be able to make our fastest time on that one it’s surely a good sign. We have also a good base to start the weekend, so I’m looking forward to it, I’m confident we could have a good one here in Misano.”

Dominique Aegerter: 1’33.715

“Day 2 was a good one, thanks to the hard work we made with the team we were able to overcome the problems we had in the first day. We have a good base setup for the race. that’s the most important thing, even though we have margin to improve, and that’s positive too. We mainly focused on working for the race weekend, going for a single time attack just at the end of the final day. Overall we made useful laps and we’re ready for the next round.”