Iconic Road America hosts 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 31, 2024 — The iconic Road America in Wisconsin is playing host to the third round of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, and it was a good first day for Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin and Loris Baz, both finishing the day one inside the top six.



Under perfect Wisconsin blue skies, Josh Herrin led the charge for Ducati, circulating sixteen times around the 4.05-mile venue that’s both the longest and fastest on the MotoAmerica calendar.



Herrin clocked a best lap of 2:11.006 to finish the day in second place behind Cameron Beaubier, while teammate Loris Baz’s best time of 2:11.659 came after a massive 27 laps across the day.



That put Baz in sixth at the end of the day’s play. Both he and Herrin are confident of closing the gap to Beaubier in race one tomorrow afternoon.



2024 Road America Superbike Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Cameron Beaubier 2:09.764

P2 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 2:11.006

P3 – Bobby Fong 2:11.210

P4 – Xavi Fores 2:11.364

P5 – Sean Dylan Kelly 2:11.495

P6 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 1:23.323



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#76)

“The guys did a big change from FP1 for the first qualifying session and it was definitely in the right direction,” Baz said. “That change improved the bike, but we’re still searching for the one-lap pace that will get us on the first two rows for the races. We need to find some more feeling from the front end, but we’ll get there and be ready to race.”



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati–#2)

“The team did a lot of work between sessions, and I’m happy we were able to get second place today,” Herrin said. “We’ve got a bit of work to do tonight. We’ll be analyzing all the data tonight and try to make another step forward like we did between FP1 and Qualifying 1. We know we can be in the battle for the win, so that’s the goal.”



Day two of round three of the 2024 Steel Commander MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will commence on Saturday, June 1, at 8:00 a.m. CDT. Herrin and Baz will take to the track for the all-important second qualifying session at 10:45 a.m. CDT.

Race one for the Superbike category kicks off at 3:10 p.m. CDT on Saturday, June 1, with race two scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 2.