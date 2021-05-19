Free entry to Triumph Factory Visitor Experience Exhibition

The Triumph Factory Visitor Experience

The Triumph Factory Visitor Experience is the home of Triumph Motorcycles, a unique and immersive visitor experience for all ages and 1902 Cafe. It’s here that you’ll get up close to some of the most iconic Triumphs of all time, and enjoy a priceless collection of motorcycle memorabilia brought together exclusively for our visitors.

Also available at the Visitor Experience, you can create your own Authentic Triumph VIN Plate keyring which is punched on site. Featuring a Triumph branded black leather loop and brushed silver trigger hook. This is the perfect way to attach your keys to your bag, trousers or jeans and remember your visit. These can be purchased on site at the Visitor Experience. (Keyring not included in ticket price).

We look forward to welcoming you soon.

Participant Guidelines:

We ask that all visitors bring and wear face coverings (except for those exempt for medical reasons and children under 11).

Tickets are required.

If you have any allergy or dietary requirements please inform our 1902 Café Team prior to ordering and we will do our best to accommodate.

Our Factory Visitor Experience is fully accessible to wheelchair and mobility scooter users.

FAQs

Where is the Triumph Visitor Experience?

At Triumph’s main factory site, located at Normandy Way, Hinckley, Leicestershire, LE10 3BZ, on the A47 between Leicester and Coventry. The site is within easy reach from the M1, M6 and M69 motorways. If you are travelling by train then Hinckley is the closest station, it is then a short taxi ride to the factory.

What measures are you taking to protect your visitors from Covid 19?

We are limiting the amount of visitors into the Factory Experience at one time.

Social distancing is to be maintained throughout the facility between staff and visitors with a one way system in place.

Hand sanitizer will be available at the Entrance/exit.

Contactless Payment at all pay points.

Restricted the number of visitors allowed into the toilets and 1902 Cafe at one time.

In return, we kindly ask you to:

Stay at home if you or anyone you have been in contact with, has experienced symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days.

Wear a face covering (these will not be provided so please bring your own).

Maintain social distancing by staying the recommended distance apart from anyone outside your household.

Use the Hand Sanitizer provided to protect yourself and others.

Please adhere to floor markers and signage .

Please pay attention to instructions provided by Staff. We may put temporary measures in place to safeguard you.

Supervise children at all times and ensure they follow social distancing guidelines.

What are my parking options for getting to and from the event?

There is onsite parking for both cars and motorcycles including disabled bays close to the entrance just follow the signposts as you enter the factory grounds.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

Yes. Please print or bring a digital copy of your ticket with you as we will need to scan it on arrival to confirm your attendance and for Covid-19 Test and Trace purposes. Your details will only be shared if we are requested to by the NHS.

Are there any weather restrictions?

No, the entire Visitor Experience is indoors.