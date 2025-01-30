Gardner and Aegerter Complete Productive Two-Day Test in Portimão Despite Mixed Conditions

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Portugal, for a two-day test (28th-29th January) following the Jerez test and the official team launch. This session marked an important step in preparation for the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship.

For the first time, Gardner and Aegerter hit the track in full 2025 colors, tackling mixed weather conditions across both days. They were joined by the majority of the WorldSBK field, making for a competitive testing environment.

The opening day saw the GYTR GRT Yamaha duo wait for track conditions to improve, opting to sit out the morning session while the asphalt dried. Around 13:00, once conditions were suitable, both riders headed out on their Yamaha R1 machines, focusing on Yamaha’s testing programme. As in Jerez, they continued evaluating new components for the R1 ahead of the new season.

Gardner completed a total of 52 laps, showing strong pace and finishing the day fourth fastest with a best time of 1’40.749. Meanwhile, Aegerter’s progress was slightly disrupted by a small crash, but he still managed to put in 41 laps, ending the session 16th with a time of 1’42.634.

On the second day, the team encountered tricky track conditions. Just as the green light signaled the start of the day, rain began to fall, forcing both riders to delay their runs. When conditions improved, Gardner managed to complete laps on slick tires before rain returned. Both he and Aegerter then switched to wet compounds, providing valuable feedback ahead of the 2025 season.

Remy Gardner (1’40.749)

“Overall, it was a good test. I enjoyed the feeling on the bike, and we managed a solid number of laps on slick tyres with good pace, including a strong single-lap time. It was also beneficial to get some wet-weather running, as we’ll likely face similar conditions during the season, so it’s good to be prepared and I feel better than last year on those conditions. Now, we head to Australia with confidence — I can’t wait to be there, get the season started, and see all the fans!”

Dominique Aegerter (1’42.634)

“It felt great to be back testing ahead of the 2025 season, even if the weather wasn’t ideal. Despite that, we gathered a good amount of data and put in some useful laps ahead of the first round of the championship. I also got the chance to ride in the rain, which could be valuable for the season ahead. Unfortunately, we missed some track time, but now we’re fully focused on Australia. We’ll have one more test session there before the first race, and we’re confident we can keep improving to be ready for the season opener.”