Heavy rain affects second day of WorldSBK testing in Misano

Rain affects the second day of WorldSBK testing in Misano. Bulega and Bautista second and fourth respectively in the combined standings. WorldSSP: Huertas (P1) finds feeling right away. The World Misano Circuit Marco Simoncelli hosted two days of testing, with almost all WorldSBK teams taking to the track.



After a first day of action characterized by steady sunshine, rain interrupted this morning’s session several times and then fell heavily during the lunch break.

When the circuit returned to dry in the afternoon, Nicolò Bulega (P2 in the combined test standings) and Alvaro Bautista (P4) were able to return to the track to complete work on their respective Ducati Panigale V4R but without improving on Day 1.



Day 1 – Combined Standings

P1 T. Razgatlioglu (BMW) 1’32.663

P2 N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’32.731

P3 A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’33.151

P4 J. Rea (Yamaha) 1’33.206

P5 S. Lowes (Ducati) 1’33.346



Day 2 – Combined Standings

P1 T. Razgatlioglu (BMW) 1’32.535

P2 J. Rea (Yamaha) 1’33.113

P3 N. Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’33.133

P4 A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’33.175

P5 A. Locatelli (Yamaha) 1’33.319



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11).

“The first day was positive because compared to the Cremona test we were able to find a good feeling right away. I still don’t feel 100% and that means we still have to work. Unfortunately, today we were not able to continue our work with continuity but there remains great confidence ahead of what for me represents a real Home GP.”



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am quite satisfied with what we did on the first day of testing. We tried some electronics solutions focusing on engine delivery. Up to this point we had dedicated ourselves almost exclusively to the set up and having had the opportunity to work on this aspect was important not only ahead of the Misano round but also for the rest of the season.”



WorldSSP

Positive feelings for Adrian Huertas, who rode the Ducati Panigale V2 at the Misano circuit for the first time in his career and immediately found a good feeling. The Spanish rider ended the two-day event in first place with a time of 1’37.028.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“Day 1 was very positive also because I had not raced on this circuit for a long time. Unfortunately, we could not continue to work particularly hard today. However, I am still satisfied and thank the team for putting me in a position to immediately find a good feeling with my bike.”