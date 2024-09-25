Grand opening of Piaggio Group exclusive flagship MotoPlex Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis

PIAGGIO MOTOPLEX RAHAL INDIANAPOLIS — A DEALERSHIP OF GRAHAM RAHAL’S GR

BRANDS — EXPANDS PIAGGIO GROUP EXCLUSIVE FLAGSHIPS WITH APRILIA, MOTO

GUZZI, PIAGGIO AND VESPA BRANDS

STRATEGIC LOCATION SHOWCASES DEDICATION TO MOTORSPORT AND CELEBRATION OF

TWO-WHEELS WITH ADDITION OF ALL-PIAGGIO GROUP MOTORCYCLES AND SCOOTERS

MOTOPLEX RAHAL INDIANAPOLIS BOASTS THE LATEST RETAIL IDENTITY, OPTIMIZING

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND SERVICE, LEADING A SERIES OF NEW MARKETS

NEW YORK, NY — 25 SEPTEMBER 2024 – Saturday marked the grand opening of the latest Piaggio

Group exclusive flagship, MotoPlex Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis — located at 10814 Creek Way,

Zionsville, IN 46077 — a premiere destination dealership joining global network of Piaggio Group MotoPlex

locations, a cornerstone for the expansion of Piaggio Group Americas market, with MotoPlex facilities recently

added in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Montreal, Daytona Beach, Idaho Falls, and more coming in Q4 and 2025.

In partnership with GR Brands, the diverse and innovative portfolio of companies founded by Graham Rahal,

the NTT INDYCAR Series driver and lifelong motorsports enthusiast, Piaggio MotoPlex Rahal Indianapolis

is the newest global location of Piaggio Group’s pioneering retail concept. Piaggio Group Americas, with

Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa brands, has increased its North American footprint for dealership

representation and customer support, with over 100 franchise additions since 2021. Piaggio MotoPlex

Rahal Indianapolis serves a strategic region for the brands, where customers who have patiently waited for a

dealership in the market, will receive one of the best representations in the whole world, and in a city known for

its passion for performance with the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its Indy and MotoGP history.

The partnership with GR Brands and Graham Rahal leverages decades of enthusiasm and professionalism

within motorsport, and serves customers within this campus based in Zionsville, Indiana. Alongside Piaggio

MotoPlex Rahal Indianapolis are other GR Brand endeavors, which include independent performance, paint,

and tint facilities, a coffee shop and upscale steakhouse, and attached to Piaggio MotoPlex is WheelHouse, an

exclusive members-only social club, which is set to open in fall.

“A premium retail experience is what our customers deserve; it’s the cornerstone of connecting with today’s

modern customer and our industry’s most passionate riders. We’re not just selling motorcycles; we’re nurturing a

lifestyle and fostering a vibrant community,” says President and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas, Marco

d’Acunzo, “MotoPlex Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis is a testament to this commitment. Here, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi,

Piaggio, and Vespa owners, along with all motorsport and powersports enthusiasts, can immerse themselves in

our brand culture, fueled by the passion and professionalism that Graham Rahal and GR Brands have become

synonymous with.”

“We’re thrilled to call Zionsville home to our newest dealership, Rahal Piaggio Indianapolis. This vibrant and

growing community is a perfect fit for the passion and excitement that fuels our brand,” says Graham Rahal,

founder of GR Brands. “Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa enthusiasts in Indiana deserve a destination

where they can experience the thrill of riding and owning these exceptional machines. Our commitment to

providing unparalleled service and support aligns perfectly with the values of this dynamic community.”