Texas sets Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing up for SMX Final

It wasn’t Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s day at Texas Motor Speedway in Playoff 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), but the countdown is on for the Las Vegas SMX Final next weekend, where the team hopes to finish season 2024 on a strong note.

450SMX saw Malcolm Stewart ride his Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition to P9 in qualifying and then he was 11th in Moto 1 after recovering from a bad start. Improved track position in the early stages of the second moto was short-lived when he was caught up in an incident, going on to claw his way back to 17th. That placed him 13th overall in Fort Worth and he’s now ninth in the standings.

Stewart said. “We tried everything we could to be up there with the guys this weekend. First one, I had a bad start and that was on me, so by the time you recover it’s tough. In the second moto, it was a really good start, but I locked handlebars with another rider – just a racing incident. I need to take what I learned with that start and try to apply it in Vegas. With triple points on the line, there’s a lot to be made up yet. We’ll dig deep and try to get this bike up there toward the front! We’ll have a really great week and end this thing on a good note.” “Fort Worth was definitely a warm one!”“We tried everything we could to be up there with the guys this weekend. First one, I had a bad start and that was on me, so by the time you recover it’s tough. In the second moto, it was a really good start, but I locked handlebars with another rider – just a racing incident. I need to take what I learned with that start and try to apply it in Vegas. With triple points on the line, there’s a lot to be made up yet. We’ll dig deep and try to get this bike up there toward the front! We’ll have a really great week and end this thing on a good note.”

Texas was also up-and-down for teammate Christian Craig, racing forward to 10th in the first race, but he was caught up in early drama at the start of Moto 2, and then went down in the latter stages. That meant he had to settle for 18th at the finish, which resulted in 14th overall. Craig sits 12th in points, well within reach of the top 10 with the SMX Final to pay triple points next Saturday evening.

Craig explained. “The track was super-basic, but the dirt made it tough. Qualifying was decent and then the first moto was alright as well, but in the second moto, I got caught up in the second turn, so had to come from behind. I made some passes, but then went down pretty hard, and my elbow did not feel good after that. I did what I could from there, so it was frustrating – we’ll see what we can do next week.” “Today was challenging, for sure,”“The track was super-basic, but the dirt made it tough. Qualifying was decent and then the first moto was alright as well, but in the second moto, I got caught up in the second turn, so had to come from behind. I made some passes, but then went down pretty hard, and my elbow did not feel good after that. I did what I could from there, so it was frustrating – we’ll see what we can do next week.”

A sixth-place score in 250SMX Moto 1 marked a solid start for RJ Hampshire at Texas Motor Speedway, before he was able to challenge inside the top three during the second outing. Unfortunately, the Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition rider crashed out soon afterward, ending his weekend prematurely. After being credited 15th overall, Hampshire is now ranked 13th in the championship.

“It was a tough weekend,” Hampshire commented. “First moto, I felt pretty good, and it was decent. Second moto, I was running third, but slid off the face of the triple and went too far right into the tuff blocks. It was disappointing to end the weekend like that obviously, but my pace was good again today and that is a positive to take out of Texas.”

Next Race: September 21 – Las Vegas, Nevada (SMX Final)

Download hi-res images from the 2024 SMX Playoff 2 here

Results 450SMX Class – SMX Playoff 2

1. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

7. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

12. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

13. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

14. Christian Craig (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 450SMX Class 2024 after 2 of 3 rounds

1. Hunter Lawrence, 90 points

2. Chase Sexton, 89

3. Jett Lawrence, 81

5. Aaron Plessinger, 62

9. Malcolm Stewart, 48

12. Christian Craig, 34

14. Justin Barcia, 33

Results 250SMX Class – SMX Playoff 2

1. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

2. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

3. Jo Shimoda (JPN), Honda

5. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

7. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

13. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

15. RJ Hampshire (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 250SMX Class 2024 after 2 of 3 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 100 points

2. Tom Vialle, 81

3. Levi Kitchen, 78

5. Julien Beaumer, 69

7. Pierce Brown, 56

12. Ryder DiFrancesco, 39

13. RJ Hampshire, 36

26. Casey Cochran, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 4