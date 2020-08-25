Harley-Davidson XG750R Takes Podium at Indy Mile Flat Track

INDIANAPOLIS (August 23, 2020) – Harley-Davidson Factory Flat Track Racing Team rider Bryan Smith scored a podium finish at the American Flat Track (AFT) SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines main on the Indy Mile at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. From the start Smith charged to the front aboard his Harley-Davidson XG750R competition motorcycle and was engaged in a race-long battle for the lead before finishing third at the end of the 24-laps on a very fast one-mile dirt oval.

“It’s so great to get Harley-Davidson on the podium,” said Smith, known as the “Mile Master” for his skill on the longest oval tracks, where he has won 25 times in his career. “The XG750R was great tonight and we had a shot at the win. It’s just been four races for me with the team and we are really making progress.”

The Harley-Davidson® Factory Flat Track Racing Team competes on the Harley-Davidson XG750R flat tracker powered by the liquid-cooled, fuel-injected and race-tuned Harley-Davidson® Revolution X™ V-Twin based on the production engine originally designed for the Harley-Davidson Street 750 motorcycle.

Smith qualified fourth for the main and used a great start to jump up from the second row and take off with a pack that included Jared Mees, Briar Bauman and Brandon Robinson. The four riders battled wheel-to-wheel for much of the race until Robinson fell off the pace. Smith officially led one lap. Bauman opened a small gap in the closing laps and was the winner, followed by Mees, with Smith just 2.0 seconds back. Harley Factory Team rider Jarod Vanderkooi finished 10th, with Dalton Gauthier placing 18th on the team’s third XG750R motorcycle.

With four of 16 races completed on the American Flat Track (AFT) SuperTwins schedule, Smith is seventh in series points. Gauthier is in 11th place and Vanderkooi is 12th.

Earlier in the evening James Rispoli dominated the AFT Production Twins race aboard his Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R motorcycle. It was Rispoli’s first win of the season after placing second in each of three previous races. Rispoli was the top qualifier on Saturday and won his semi-final race. After a red-flag restart for an opening-lap crash, Rispoli charged away from the field, turning laps a full second quicker than the pack to open a lead that stretched to 12 seconds by the close of the 18-lap race.

“We’ve been fast all season but could never pull off the win, and this is how we want to do it,” said Rispoli. “We want to stamp our authority. They say it’s hard but when everything is flowing it feels easy. We have a rocket of an engine in this Harley-Davidson. I’m just pumped!”

Rispoli’s consistent results so far this season put him in the Production Twins points lead, with 85 points and a 9-point lead over Corey Texter.

American Flat Track (AFT) teams return to action September 5-6 in a double-header event on the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill.

