Pirelli wins its 82nd Motocross World Championship title with Jorge Prado

The final Grand Prix of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season crowned Jorge Prado (RedBull GasGas Factory Racing) World Champion in the MXGP class, a title he also won thanks to the performance of his Pirelli SCORPION™ MX32™ tyre equipped GasGas MC 450F. For Pirelli, Prado’s success is the 82nd motocross world title for the brand. It crowns a record season for the tyre brand and its riders: winning 19 out of a total of 20 Grands Prix, with 18 pole positions plus 37 out of 40 heats won. In other words. the red plate has always been firmly in the hands of Pirelli riders.

The final championship standings even saw an all-Pirelli podium: Jorge Prado, Tim Gajser (team HRC), second, and Jeffrey Herlings (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) third. After a championship of twenty GPs, fought until the last heat, the MXGP world title was decided in Spain at the Castile la Mancha GP held on the Cozar track, where the Spaniard Jorge Prado arrived with a seven-point advantage over the Slovenian Tim Gajser.

After Saturday’s qualifying, Prado’s championship lead over Gajser had increased by two points, but it was the two world championship heats on Sunday that decided the fate of the season podium: first in race one and fourth in race two, Prado in the end has ten points more than Gajser, and wins his fourth world title after those won in 2018 and 2019 in MX2, and last year in MXGP, again with Pirelli tyres. The last round of the 125cc European Motocross Championship completed a successful weekend for Pirelli, with the victory of the championship by the Hungarian rider Noel Zanocz (Fantic), and the third place of the Italian Simone Mancini (Fantic). The Pirelli SCORPION MX™ motocross tyre range includes the SCORPION™ MX Soft for soft terrain such as mud and sand, the SCORPION™ MX32™ Mid Soft for soft to medium surfaces and the SCORPION™ MX32™ Mid Hard for medium to hard terrain. In line with Pirelli’s philosophy in motorcycle racing, all these tyres are not prototypes but standard tyres that every motocross-loving motorcyclist can buy from their trusted dealer.