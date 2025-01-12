Heartbreak for Botturi as Bad Luck Costs Him Victory at Africa Eco Race

All that is left now for competitors of the AER is the final Stage 12, which does not count towards the general classification. After a 203 km liaison to the traditional group start on the beach in Dakar, riders take part in a short 22 km “glory run” to the finish line at the famous Lac Rose, where the official podium ceremony will take place, marking the end of a truly exceptional 2025 Africa Eco Race. Exhibiting the incredible reliability and competitiveness of the standard Ténéré World Raid with the three-stage GYTR Kit fitted, there were four more Yamahas that made it to the finish across some of the harshest and most demanding terrain on the planet, with Ténéré Spirit Experience riders Thierry Traccan (24th), Christophe Meilat (28th), Laurent Cochet (44th), Nicholas Charlier (48th), who won Stage 5 in spectacular fashion, and Jarno D’Orsogna (50th) completing the race. Africa Eco Race Stage 11 Results Africa Eco Race General Classification After Stage 11 Alessandro Botturi – P2 Overall – 36h15m36s

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team

“What can I say? It was an incredible battle all rally with Jacopo, and we came so close to winning, but it was not meant to be. To suffer such lousy luck is unfortunate, but this can happen in rally. I was pushing as hard as I could, and everything was going to plan until about 20 km before the end of the stage; some plastic netting came from nowhere and got caught up in my bike. I tried my best to remove it, stopping a couple of times and losing time before I was able to get to the end. Sadly, it meant I had missed out on the win by just 26 seconds after a really long and challenging rally. I would like to congratulate Jacopo and his team on the victory and a fantastic race. It was one of the toughest battles of my career, and I have nothing but respect for him. I also want to thank the entire Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team for doing an incredible job all rally, and Yamaha Motor Europe for their faith in me. The bike has been perfect, and apart from today, everything had gone according to plan, but you can be sure we will return even stronger next year. Marc Bourgeois

Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team – Team Manager

“It was an incredible end to an amazing race. Unfortunately, we finished second, but in rally, anything can happen, as was proved today. Alessandro rode superbly and gave it absolutely everything, but by some pure bad luck, he was denied victory at the very last moment. Honestly, what happened was a freak accident, and no one could have done anything to prevent it, but that still doesn’t make losing out in this manner any easier. Congratulations to Jacopo on an incredible race; whoever won would have deserved it fully, as it is one of the closest and most epic rally raid finishes of all time. There is still the final stage, where we will end the race by the famous Lac Rose, which is steeped in racing history. Obviously, we would have preferred to arrive there as winners, but the whole team can be very proud of what they have achieved, and we will come back stronger.”