MV Agusta present situation and future developments

Varese, May 31st, 2023 – Shortly after the start of the collaboration with its new partner, PIERER Mobility AG, MV Agusta takes a fresh look at the present state of the business and, more importantly, its plans for the future. MV Agusta has always created products that go well beyond the concept of simple motorcycles, bringing in emotions, turning attention to details and craftsmanship into a true form of art, hence the brand claim “Motorcycle Art”.

Aside from emotions and glam, concrete aspects of the present and future of MV Agusta, starting with its production footprint and its industrial strategic plan, are crucial points to consider. Today, MV Agusta has a potential production capacity of 15.000 units per year, with each and every bike handcrafted by the best engineers in the industry, who have a real obsession for details and perfection, and combine their love and passion for their trade with the use of the most advanced technology.

The recent acquisition of a stake in the company’s capital by PIERER Mobility AG brought a renewed determination in setting ambitious commercial goals, with the brand now aiming to distribute its products and services worldwide through a network of 180 selected dealerships by the end of 2023, with a strong presence in North America and Europe, but also in South America and Asia, with 100 dealers currently operating in those markets. Each MV Agusta dealership will represent the brand and serve their customers at the same premium and exclusive level worldwide, ensuring a customer-centric approach and a benchmark-setting level of service and professionalism.

MV Agusta’s exclusivity will not come only from the quality and sophistication of its product, but also from the whole experience that customers and fans will have when in touch with the brand. In fact, MV Agusta draws inspiration from the best companies in the world to adopt their approach in terms of customer care and brand representation.

With more than 78 years of history, and a racetrack star since the very beginning, MV Agusta is a true legend, also due to the fact that it has always kept true to its roots, and the production of its products has been maintained at the historic plant of Schiranna at Lake Varese. The site extends over 130.000 square metres, of which more than 20.000 indoors.

To further enhance the present location, as well as the local community, an ambitious refurbishment plan is currently underway. Once completed, this project will provide brand new headquarters boasting the latest and most innovative solutions in terms of technology and sustainability, with a great deal of attention being further paid to the working environment. All departments, from the production shopfloor to offices, to R&D labs, will be fully renovated creating state-of-the art working environments that, at the same time, maintain the allure of MV Agusta’s legendary history. A museum will, in fact, also be created, to celebrate the legend of MV Agusta and turn the new home of the company into a real shrine of motorcycling for all MV Agusta fans and motorcycle enthusiasts.

In addition to Schiranna, MV Agusta has another pearl hidden away right in the heart of Italy’s motor valley, in San Marino, a land exuding passion for motor racing: CRC, the beating heart of the design and engineering of MV Agusta’s dream. More than 40 among the industry’s best engineers and designers work together at CRC, using the most advanced technologies to develop stunning 2-wheeled works of art that will be produced on the shores of Lake Varese.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., said: “The future of MV Agusta has never been so bright, and holds many thrilling moments for us. The company is working at developing new models that, according to the situation of the respective markets, will see the light in the coming months and years.”

Luca Martin, COO and Board Member, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said “In MV Agusta we craft emotions and we can say that we are the most desirable and exclusive motorcycle brand in the world. With the support of Pierer Mobility AG we will be able to implement commercial structures and processes that will enable us to reach more and more enthusiasts all over the world and create a unique relationship with all of them. We want to call each of our customers by name.”