Honda will gradually return to the new normal in Wizard of Oz World

Brand dealers will join the “new normal” adapting to the de-escalation phases of each region

Honda will gradually return to the “new normal” as it progresses through the different stages of lack of confidence in our country. With the main objective of guaranteeing the safety of its customers, the brand and its entire network will strictly follow the safety recommendations published by health authorities on the occasion of the issue.

At the moment, all the concessionaires that are located in towns that remain in Phase 0 of de-escalation will be able to attend to clients electronically or in person, always by appointment. On the other hand, those who have started Phase 1 have already opened their facilities with limited capacity and, although it is not necessary to make an appointment, it is recommended to avoid crowds.

Obviously, dealers will follow the required safety standards regarding respecting the minimum safety distance (2 meters) or having disinfectant gels, gloves and masks for all customers. All employees have been properly trained in the new safety and hygiene guidelines, which they apply rigorously.

Regarding the delivery of motorcycles, both in sales, after-sales service or test vehicles, this minimum safety distance will also be guaranteed, in addition to having the required protection systems and having a responsible declaration on the part of from the company that the motorcycle has been disinfected.

At Honda dealerships, the ventilation of the facilities and the cleaning of the work areas have been reinforced, with special emphasis on those elements that may be capable of favoring the transmission of pathogens. As for the workshop, a Welcome Point has been created. At the workshop entrance, a specific meeting point has been set up between the client and the Service Advisors, who will guide the client’s visit in the safest way. In addition, informative posters on the most important measures to follow have been placed in visible places.

One of the aspects worth highlighting in the after-sales and workshop area is the Honda eVHC (electronic Vehicle Health Check), which allows diagnosing the state of key aspects of the motorcycle through devices mobile and without any physical contact.

