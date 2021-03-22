HUSQVARNA BIKE RENTAL RACE SERVICE AND SPARE PARTS PACKAGES AVAILABLE

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce full details of the Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts packages that will be offered during this year’s International Six Days Enduro in Italy.
Kicking off on August 30th in Lombardy-Piedmont, the upcoming 95th edition of the prestigious annual event returns to Italy, eight years after the race was last held in the country, in Sardinia, 2013. An exclusive partner to the competition, Husqvarna Motorcycles will be on site to offer a comprehensive range of services to satisfy the needs of both professional and amateur competitors, as well as teams from all around the world.
Husqvarna Motorcycles’ experienced personnel will be on hand in Lombardy-Piedmont to support all Husqvarna Motorcycles mounted riders contesting the week-long event. The range of services on offer will include Husqvarna Bike Rental, Race Service and Spare Parts.
Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Bike Rental
Husqvarna Motorcycles offers an exclusive rental program of Husqvarna motorcycles.
Available are 2022 enduro motorcycles for the following classes:
2-stroke: TE 250i, TE 300i
4-stroke: FE 250, FE 350, FE 450, FE 501
The price for renting a Husqvarna motorcycle during the Six Days is:
€ 2.690,- (excl. VAT) for 2-strokes
€ 2.990,- (excl. VAT) for 4-strokes
The rental price includes:
Husqvarna motorcycle for the period of the 2021 ISDE
Motorcycle transport costs to Lombardy-Piedmont, Italy
Registration and insurance of the motorcycle for the event
Order deadline for the bike rental is 30th of June 2021.
The number of rental bikes is limited and orders will be handled on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. No delivery guarantee can be given for orders received after the order deadline.
Husqvarna Motorcycles ISDE Race Service
Perfected over many years, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ International Six Days Enduro Race Service package ensures all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders (rental bike or privately owned) get the best equipment and professional support, allowing them to focus on racing and enjoying the event.
Husqvarna Motorcycles Race Service highlights:
Access to the Husqvarna Motorcycles Service Stations
Technical instructions for all Husqvarna Motorcycles riders
Technical assistance for the whole event as permitted according to FIM rules
Tools for the service
Motorex Lubricants and liquids for servicing (engine oil, cooling liquid, chain spray, etc.)
