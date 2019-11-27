HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES’ 701 SUPERMOTO AND 701 ENDURO 2020 MODELS HIT DEALER FLOORS

Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to announce the immediate availability of the MY20 701 SUPERMOTO and 701 ENDURO motorcycles – two large-displacement machines combining high-tech componentry and unparalleled performance.

Featuring the latest, cutting-edge electronic rider aids, the 701 SUPERMOTO and 701 ENDURO feature the highest levels of performance and safety, fitted with cornering ABS, lean angle sensitive traction control, switchable ride modes and easy shift as standard.

Both models are extremely well-balanced and deliver outstanding agility and handling. The renowned, torquey, 74 hp single-cylinder 692.7 cc engine features ride-by-wire throttle, offering a perfectly linear power delivery in all riding conditions.

For the first time, each model has their own unique new graphics. Strikingly individual, each machine features progressive colours that guarantee they stand out in style.

The new 701 SUPERMOTO and 701 ENDURO ensure Husqvarna riders have the perfect machinery to make the most out of all riding situations, ranging from daily commuting to adrenaline-filled on or offroad adventures.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

=>New switchable Ride Modes – change power characteristics while riding

=>New Bosch cornering ABS – lean angle specific braking technology

=>New Easy Shift function – shorter shift times and improved rear wheel traction

=>New lean-angle sensitive Motorcycle Traction Control – perfect rear wheel traction

=>New graphics and slim bodywork – carefully engineered ergonomics

=>Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame – amazing agility and stability

=>Aluminium swingarm – extremely low weight for maximum traction and stability

=>Polyamide rear subframe with integrated fuel tank – high-tech, single-piece construction

701 SUPERMOTO AND 701 ENDURO BENEFITS

=>Astounding power-to-weight ratio

=>Advanced electronics allow full control over the motorcycle’s performance

=>Ride-by-wire throttle delivers maximum thrills

=>Extensive range of accessories to tailor the motorcycle to each individual’s needs

=>A2 licence compatible

TRAVEL FURTHER

Joining the 701 line-up is the brand new 701 ENDURO LR (Long Range), which shares the same advanced electronics as the 701 ENDURO but offers additional touring capabilities for riders wanting to travel further. Remaining a lightweight and nimble machine, the additional 12-litre auxiliary fuel tank increases the total fuel capacity to 25 litres, meaning a significantly bigger fuel range for endless enduro capability. The 701 ENDURO LR will be available from early 2020.

Accompanying the MY20 701 SUPERMOTO and 701 ENDURO models is an extensive range of FUNCTIONAL CLOTHING, offering everything for street and offroad exploration from custom leathers to helmets, jackets and much more. Husqvarna Motorcycles also offer a line-up of ACCESSORIES that allow riders to customise, protect and further improve the performance of their machines.

The MY20 701 SUPERMOTO and 701 ENDURO is now available at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers.

For all details on availability and prices, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles Subsidiary or Importer.