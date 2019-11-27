JEREZ TEST CONCLUSION BRINGS CALENDAR YEAR TO A CLOSE

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 26.

Alex Rins: 2nd – 1:37.837 (+ 0.017)

Joan Mir: 3rd – 1:37.959 (+ 0.139)

Sylvain Guintoli: 16th – 1:38.962 (+ 1.142)

The second day of testing action at Circuit Angel Nieto in Jerez, Spain, allowed Team SUZUKI ECSTAR to draw useful final conclusions despite weather conditions bringing an early close to proceedings.

The riders continued their work on the 2020 spec. engine, completing evaluations ahead of the first 2020 test in Malaysia in February. All three riders once again reported positive findings from this engine.

Alex Rins put in a run of consistently quick laps which gave him added confidence, while Joan Mir spent some time working on electronics. Sylvain Guintoli also added his experienced feedback into the mix and reported that the testing plan is going very well.

However, the session was brought to an early close after steady rains struck Andalucia. December will see the usual ‘winter testing ban’ meaning Team SUZUKI ECSTAR will be back on track in the New Year.

Ken Kawauchi:

“Unfortunately, the second day didn’t allow us much dry track time, but this test combined with the Valencia test has allowed us to see how things are going for next year. We can see how our bike is starting to form, and the parts we’ve tried have confirmed our initial hopes. We’ve made a step – not a big step – but a sure step.”

Davide Brivio:

“We’ve finished this final test of the year in a good mood, the feedback from the riders about the engine has been positive, and this has meant we can decide on the spec. for next year. It’s been interesting and useful to go through other things such as electronics settings and general bike settings. Now that we’ve finalised the engine, in Sepang we’ll continue to work on other areas such as the chassis. The riders deserve some rest now after a long and good season; we’ll be ready for the New Year!”

Alex Rins:



“These two days have been really nice because we confirmed a lot of things and we’re satisfied with the new engine. I only managed to do two runs in the dry, but I was very happy with my pace, I bettered my lap time from yesterday. I did three or four laps in the early 38s, as well as a fast lap of 1:37.837, and it felt good. Now it’s time for the winter break, and to come back fresh in the new year.”

Joan Mir:

“We weren’t able to do a lot of laps today because of the conditions, but we still managed to work on the electronics areas, and this was positive because we noticed the difference. I set a strong lap, even after being out on track for a while. Overall, after four days of testing – two here and two in Valencia – the feeling is very positive and I’m already looking forward to coming back after the holidays.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“Today was a pretty short today, but we still managed to do almost everything we wanted to and everything we planned. 2019 has now drawn to a close and we’re so excited for next year because the 2020 spec. already looks really promising. The test team are doing more and more and our close bond with the factory side is going well, we’re seeing the results of this work.”

Jerez Test – Day 2 Results:

1. MARQUEZ, Marc Repsol Honda Team 1:37.820

2. RINS, Alex Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:37.837 0.017 / 0.017

3. MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:37.959 0.139 / 0.122

4. VIÑALES, Maverick Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:37.964 0.144 / 0.005

5. QUARTARARO, Fabio Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:37.973 0.153 / 0.009

6. DOVIZIOSO, Andrea Ducati Team 1:37.986 0.166 / 0.013

7. MORBIDELLI, Franco Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:38.100 0.280 / 0.114

8. MILLER, Jack Pramac Racing 1:38.113 0.293 / 0.013

9. ESPARGARO, Pol Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:38.211 0.391 / 0.098

10. ROSSI, Valentino Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:38.352 0.532 / 0.141

11. IANNONE, Andrea Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:38.442 0.622 / 0.090

12. PETRUCCI, Danilo Ducati Team 1:38.452 0.632 / 0.010

13. CRUTCHLOW, Cal LCR Honda CASTROL 1:38.674 0.854 / 0.222

14. RABAT, Tito Reale Avintia Racing 1:38.813 0.993 / 0.139

15. ESPARGARO, Aleix Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:38.940 1.120 / 0.127

16. GUINTOLI, Sylvain Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:38.962 1.142 / 0.022

17. MARQUEZ, Alex Repsol Honda Team 1:39.224 1.404 / 0.262

18. PEDROSA, Dani Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:39.594 1.774 / 0.370

19. PIRRO, Michele Pramac Racing 1:39.845 2.025 / 0.251

20. LECUONA, Iker Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:39.880 2.060 / 0.035

21. SMITH, Bradley Aprilia Factory Racing 1:39.884 2.064 / 0.004

22. BINDER, Brad Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:39.943 2.123 / 0.059

23. GRANADO, Eric Reale Avintia Racing 1:49.921 12.101 / 9.978

Jerez Test – Combined Results:

1. Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:37.131 0.689 / 0.689

2. Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1:37.820 0.689 / 0.689

3. Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:37.837 0.706 / 0.017

4. Fabio QUARTARARO Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:37.885 0.754 / 0.048

5. MIR, Joan Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:37.959 0.828 / 0.074

6. Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Team 1:37.986 0.855 / 0.027

7. Franco MORBIDELLI Petronas Yamaha SRT 1:38.100 0.969 / 0.114

8. Jack MILLER Pramac Racing 1:38.113 0.982 / 0.013

9. Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:38.211 1.080 / 0.098

10. Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda CASTROL. 1:38.253 1.122 / 0.042

11. Valentino ROSSI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 1:38.352 1.221 / 0.099

12. Danilo PETRUCCI Ducati Team 1:38.358 1.227 / 0.006

13. Andrea IANNONE Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:38.442 1.311 / 0.084

14. Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 1:38.500 1.369 / 0.058

15. Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing 1:38.813 1.682 / 0.313

16. Sylvain GUINTOLI Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 1:38.962 1.831 / 0.149

17. Alex MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 1:39.224 2.093 / 0.262

18. Bradley SMITH Aprilia Factory Racing 1:39.588 2.457 / 0.364

19. Dani PEDROSA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:39.594 2.463 / 0.006

20. Michele PIRRO Pramac Racing 1:39.652 2.521 / 0.058

21. Iker LECUONA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 1:39.880 2.749 / 0.228

22. Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1:39.943 2.812 / 0.063

23. Eric GRANADO Reale Avintia Racing 1:43.056 5.925 / 3.113