Husqvarna Motorcycles ecstatic to reveal successful partnership with Rekluse to continue

Husqvarna Motorcycles is ecstatic to reveal that its successful partnership with Rekluse is going to continue through the 2023 racing season. Rekluse, the world’s leading clutch component manufacturer that so many champions rely on, will support the Husqvarna Factory Racing teams in multiple disciplines.

Husqvarna Factory Racing riders in motocross, rally and enduro are set to benefit from the knowledge and vast experience that Rekluse is built on. Astonishingly, Rekluse have offered riders a competitive advantage for more than twenty years now and continue to innovate from their base in the United States.