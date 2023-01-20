There few brands as genuine and unforgettable as Harley-Davidson. Total Motorcycle presents a combined Inspiration Friday (#229) with a special feature of our 2023 Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Bike Celebration Review Guides. Almost 40 new 2023 H-D motorcycle model reviews, with big features, massive photos and full international MSRP’s and specifications exclusively for our 400 million TMW readers. No one does it better than TMW when it comes to motorcycle information, period.

Not only it is big news for latest 2023 Harley-Davidson bikes (with more 2023 H-D motorbikes to come later in the year), but also Harley is celebrating it’s unforgettable year-long milestone 120th Anniversary as well! With that in mind, the very special 120th Anniversary Harley-Davidson models are all about style:

“The very limited-edition, super-premium CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model celebrates 120 years of craftsmanship with one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson. Panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of Anniversary Black, each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle. The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element. Additional details include luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. Only 1,500 examples of this fabulous motorcycle will be produced for global distribution, each serialized with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console.”

And for that Harley-Davidson cherry on top of the cake, 4 new models join the 2023 motorcycle line-up as well! Plus as Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary celebrations rock the world expect exclusive in-depth coverage right here on Total Motorcycle as well.

Breakout is Back

The Breakout model returns to the North America model line, flexing more muscle and flashing bright new styling over its long-and-lean chopper profile

Road Glide 3

The all-new Road Glide 3 model combines the advantages of three wheels and a load of hot rod attitude with the comfort, convenience and style of the frame-mounted Road Glide fairing.

Exhilarating New Nightster Special Model

This new middle-weight contender amplifies the Nightster motorcycle riding experience with a host of style, convenience and technology upgrades.

Freewheeler Model Goes Dark

The Freewheeler model, an attitude-soaked, cruiser-inspired trike, gets a blacked-out restyle for 2023.

What a wonderful way to Kick off 2023 with new 2023 Harley-Davidson’s in January!! Check out our 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle model guides as well as our past 2000 – 2022 Harley-Davidson Guides as well containing over a thousand H-D bikes.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Harley-Davidson and our hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: 2023 Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Bike Celebration #229. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON KICKS OFF 120TH ANNIVERSARY WITH REVEAL OF 2023 MOTORCYCLES

Limited-Edition Anniversary Models Plus Four New Motorcycles

MILWAUKEE (January 18, 2023) – A year-long celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson pride and craftsmanship was launched today with the introduction of the first release of new models in the 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle line-up, including the CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model and six additional limited-edition motorcycles featuring exclusive 120th Anniversary commemorative paint, finishes and details. The 2023 offering from the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand includes a refreshed Harley-Davidson Breakout performance cruiser model, the exciting Road Glide 3 trike model, the new Nightster Special middleweight sport motorcycle, and a restyled and blacked-out Freewheeler trike model.

“Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has pioneered American motorcycle design, technology, and performance, and today marks the beginning of a year-long celebration of Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary.” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “We’re excited to share the first release of 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycles, with more to come later in the year. 2023 is going to be an unforgettable milestone for the Company, celebrating the history, culture and community of Harley-Davidson – we hope you can join us.”

120th Anniversary Models

The very limited-edition, super-premium CVO Road Glide Limited Anniversary model celebrates 120 years of craftsmanship with one of the most intricate paint schemes ever offered by Harley-Davidson. Panels of Heirloom Red are applied over a base coat of Anniversary Black, each outlined with a bright red pinstripe and a hand-applied gold paint scallop. Subtle details added within the panels portray the head and wings of a soaring eagle. The gold-plated tank medallion depicts an Art Deco rendition of the eagle, an iconic Harley-Davidson design element. Additional details include luxurious Alcantara seat surfaces with gold and red contrast stitching accents, gold-tone powertrain inserts and bright red rocker boxes and pushrod tube collars. Only 1,500 examples of this fabulous motorcycle will be produced for global distribution, each serialized with a laser-etched panel on the fuel tank console.

Special 120th Anniversary paint in a different scheme will be offered on six additional limited-production Harley-Davidson models, with color and design combinations inspired by early Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Each features a classic paneled paint scheme with gleaming Heirloom Red as the base color. Panels are outlined with a bright-red pinstripe and filled with a darker Midnight Crimson fade. Additional details include an Art Deco eagle tank medallion, seat covers with red side panels and gold embroidered Harley-Davidson logo, and red fade powertrain inserts.

This commemorative design will be offered on the following serialized models:

Ultra Limited Anniversary (production limited to 1,300 examples globally)

Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary (1,100 examples)

Street Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Road Glide Special Anniversary (1,600 examples)

Fat Boy 114 Anniversary (3,000 examples)

Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700 examples)

Breakout is Back

The Breakout model returns to the North America model line, flexing more muscle and flashing bright new styling over its long-and-lean chopper profile. The muscle is provided by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, the pinnacle of torque and displacement in a factory-installed, regular-production Harley-Davidson powertrain that gives the Breakout rider instant bragging rights on the street.

Other new features include:

A five-gallon fuel tank topped with a low-profile chrome console shaped to lengthen the motorcycle profile and extend riding range.

A new handlebar riser and polished stainless steel handlebar is ¾-inch taller than previous model for improved rider reach to controls.

A dazzling chrome finish is applied to the rear fender supports, side covers, muffler shields, turn signals, mirrors, Heavy Breather intake, and new 26-spoke cast-aluminum wheels are finished in gloss black with machined details.

A Harley-Davidson Softail chassis maintains classic hard tail lines without sacrificing thoroughly modern ride and handling performance. The Breakout model is designed to rule the street with style and power.

More Cruise Control and Traction Control

Electronic cruise control will be a standard feature for the Fat Boy, Fat Bob, Breakout, Low Rider S models, and remains standard on Low Rider ST, Heritage Classic and Sport Glide models.

Traction Control System will be offered as a new option for the Breakout, Low Rider S and Low Rider ST models. Traction control is designed to prevent the rear wheel from excessive spinning under acceleration. The rider may turn traction control off using a button on the hand control.

Own the Fast Lane on the New Road Glide 3 Trike

The all-new Road Glide 3 model combines the advantages of three wheels and a load of hot rod attitude with the comfort, convenience and style of the frame-mounted Road Glide fairing. The rider will enjoy wind-and-weather protection for the long haul plus BOOM! Box GTS infotainment, with Milwaukee-Eight 114 on-demand performance available with a twist of the throttle. The Road Glide 3 is a first for Harley-Davidson, and a new reason to never stop riding.

Key Road Glide 3 features include:

A frame mounted aerodynamic fairing features triple splitstream vents to help reduce rider helmet buffeting for improved comfort at highway speeds, dual Daymaker LED headlamps for outstanding style and performance, and a low-profile windscreen for hot rod style.

The Boom! Box GTS 6.5-inch color TFT touch screen navigation/infotainment system powers two 5.25-inch fairing speakers, and supports standard Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile device that enables hands-free calling (requires Bluetooth headset).

Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels with machined details with exposed lug nuts on rear wheels and bobtail rear fenders. Choose menacing black or brilliant chrome finish in each color.

Weather-proof rear trunk with top-mounted door; capacity is two cubic feet.

Electric reverse gear

Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

Exhilarating New Nightster Special Model

This new middle-weight contender amplifies the Nightster motorcycle riding experience with a host of style, convenience and technology upgrades. Exhilarating performance is delivered by the Revolution Max 975T liquid-cooled V-Twin engine, tuned to make tremendous torque at low RPM. To minimize overall motorcycle weight the engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis.

Key Nightster Special model features include:

Passenger pillion and foot pegs enable two-up adventure.

Cast aluminum wheels with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Handlebar and 5-inch handlebar riser move hand controls two inches up and one inch back to put the rider in a commanding position on the motorcycle.

Four-inch round TFT screen displays all instrumentation and infotainment functions managed using buttons on the hand control array. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device. Most infotainment functions also require a Bluetooth headset and speakers worn within a helmet. Using voice commands through the headset, the rider can receive or place calls through a mobile device. Navigation is supplied by the Harley-Davidson App for iOS or Android downloaded into the rider’s mobile device. When navigation is enabled, the rider may select a moving map display or turn-by-turn map displayed on the screen, assisted by audio instructions through the headset.

Premium Brembo braking components provide outstanding braking feel and performance for added rider confidence. Single front brake with axial-mount four-piston caliper and 320mm rotor. The single rear brake features a floating single-piston caliper and 260mm rotor.

A 3.1-gallon fuel cell located below the seat moves the weight of fuel low in the chassis, which lowers the center of gravity for improved handling and easier lift off the side stand. The fuel fill is reached by lifting the hinged locking seat.

Selectable Ride Modes: Road, Sport, Rain or create a set of custom modes

Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Antilock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System, and Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

All-LED lighting

Standard cruise control and USB charging port.

Freewheeler Model Goes Dark

The Freewheeler model, an attitude-soaked, cruiser-inspired trike, gets a blacked-out restyle for 2023. The front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust all have black finishes in place of previous bright finishes. The result is a dramatic change in appearance that reinforces this model’s raw, hot-rod attitude.

New Gloss Black cast aluminum wheels feature exposed rear-wheel lug nuts for performance styling. Rear 18-inch wheels replace 15-inch wheels to give the Freewheeler model a dramatic new stance. Riding on three wheels has never been so awesome.

Other features include:

Milwaukee-Eight 114 powertrain for on-demand power.

Electric reverse gear

Mini-ape handlebar for fists-in-the-wind attitude.

Classic custom bobtail rear fenders.

Weather-proof rear trunk with top-mounted door for easy loading; capacity is 2 cubic feet.

Dual mufflers with slash-down tips

Trike-specific Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson: Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System.

FOO FIGHTERS AND GREEN DAY TO HEADLINE HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOMECOMING FESTIVAL

Harley-Davidson Announces July 13-16 120th Anniversary Event and Ticketing Details

MILWAUKEE (January 18, 2023) – The rumble of V-Twin engines and the crackling energy of amplified guitars will roll over the Milwaukee lakefront this summer when the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival takes over Veterans Park with headlining musical acts Foo Fighters and Green Day. General admission and special VIP tickets with premium benefits for both Veterans Park events are on sale now as the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand kicks off the celebration of its 120th Anniversary and reveals details of this exciting four-day moto-culture festival, set for July 13-16 at multiple venues in the Milwaukee area, the city where it all began for the Motor Company in 1903.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival events will take place at venues across the Milwaukee area, including the Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and at local Harley-Davidson dealerships. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will be the epicenter of day-long, family-friendly activities and music on Friday and Saturday.

Green Day is set to headline an evening show on Friday, July 14. Foo Fighters will headline on Saturday, July 15. Also slated to perform during the weekend are: Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla. Veterans Park will also be home to a family-friendly festival during the days that includes music, entertainment, activities, and a variety of food options.

“We are very excited to announce the Foo Fighters and Green Day as headliners at our Veterans Park festival location,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “We can’t wait to host riders from all over the world in Milwaukee, as we come together as one Harley-Davidson family and welcome everyone to join us. With music at the heart of our festival, I can’t think of two more iconic American rock icons to join our community in celebrating 120 years of Harley-Davidson.”

The Harley-Davidson Museum will serve as a central rally point for free events. The 20-acre campus will host free live music, food-and-beverage sites, and skills demonstrations. The Museum will be open for general admission during the event. The weekend celebration will wrap up with a motorcycle parade through Milwaukee on Sunday.

Harley-Davidson motorcycle demo rides and product displays will be available at Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations in Menomonee Falls, where visitors can also take a guided factory tour to see where Harley-Davidson Milwaukee-Eight and Revolution Max V-Twin engines are made.

Six Milwaukee-area Harley-Davidson dealerships will also be hosting events and entertainment. Those dealerships include House of Harley-Davidson (Greenfield), Milwaukee Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee), Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville), Uke’s Harley-Davidson (Kenosha), West Bend Harley-Davidson (West Bend) and Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc).

Complete details on additional ticketing options, venues, entertainment, scheduled events, parade participation, Harley-Davidson factory tours, and lodging are available at H-D.com/Homecoming, where visitors can also sign up for instant Homecoming updates.

Introducing the new 2023 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Guide.

New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2023 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Guide.

Sport

A category created by the venerable Sportster. Iconic design, authentic sound. These are bikes built for carving mountain roads, and blasting through city streets.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson Sportster S

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special – New model

Cruiser

Authentic heritage meets modern technology for power, style, and the unadulterated riding experience – around town or along country roads.

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST

Adventure Touring

Where touring becomes detouring, and everything is a road.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan-America

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Special

Grand American Touring

The category we’ve created from the ground up. Go the distance, in style. Discover the wide open world and freedom for the soul on bikes only Harley-Davidson could build.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road King Special

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited

Trike

Roll with confidence, comfort, and head-turning custom style on three wheels.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 – New model

Anniversary Collection

A momentous occasion deserves something truly unique. The Anniversary Collection is that and more. Limited-edition, serialized motorcycle models featuring commemorative paint, finishes and premium features that celebrate 120 years of Harley-Davidson pride and craftsmanship. They are perfect for riding to the Harley-Davidson Homecoming event.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide LTD Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special Anniversary – New model

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary – New model

CVO (Custom Vehicle Operations)

Advanced technology, exclusive components and obsessive attention to detail distinguish. Limited-production, super-premium CVO motorcycles represent the pinnacle of forward-looking style, design and craftsmanship from Harley-Davidson, the world’s most-desirable motorcycle brand.



– 2023 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide LTD Anniversary – New model

Electric Bikes

Get your electric motor running.

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 SWITCH/MTN

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 BASH/MTN

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY SPEED

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU

– 2023 Harley-Davidson Serial1 MOSH/CTY