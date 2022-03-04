Spring is here and I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to ride my motorcycle again. No Biden, Trudeau, Putin or Zelenskyy….global events be damned! Time to refresh the mental health with Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Adventure Awaits! Adventure Awaits. Are you ready to put yourself to the test with Dakar legend Mick Extance at the new 2022 Harley-Davidson Adventure Centre in Wales? Become an off-road master. Start your own adventures.

Riders will receive a full day’s tuition and learn how to open up the full potential of the superb 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America in 1,500 acres of beautiful forest. The bike, fuel and insurance is provided, riding kit is included if required and lunch is served at the 4* Lake Vyrnwy Hotel.

You may not have climbed Everest or spent 10 years in the SAS like Jay Morton, but you can take on your own adventures with a Pan America.

Get inspired.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Harley-Davidson, Mick Extance and Harley-Davidson Adventure Centre Wales as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Adventure Awaits. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

What’s Included?

One day intimate on and off-road experience

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special with fuel & insurance

Full riding kit & helmet, if required

Maximum of two guests per off-road instructor

Lunch at 4* Lake Vyrnwy Hotel

The Terrain

Are you ready for your adventure? You’ll take on some of the toughest terrain Wales can throw at you in an idyllic setting. The H-D Adventure Centre is set in 1,500 acres of private woodland with some fantastic trails and spectacular views. You’ll truly be in the wild as you master gravel paths, stony trails and Welsh woodland.

You’ll learn at your own pace and soon be blasting across tracks and mastering jumps like a true Dakar racer – even if you’ve never been off-road before. All riders must hold a full motorcycle licence and be able to reach the floor comfortably from the seat of the Pan America 1250 Special.

All weathers, all terrain, all skill levels. All Harley-Davidson .

The Team

You’ll get only the best at the H-D Adventure Centre. The Mick Extance Experience has over 60 years’ off-road riding experience between them. Rest assured, you’re in good hands.

It can be daunting hitting the trails on a powerful bike. But, if you’re a first-timer you’ll receive special attention on easy and level terrain. This will help to build your confidence, and as soon as the instructors are happy that you have complete control of the motorcycle, you can progress.

That said, even an expert rider can develop their skills after a day at the H-D Adventure Centre. We’ll give you a challenge, put you the test and have some fun doing it!

Mick

After buying his first motorcycle with his paper round proceeds at the age of 15, Mick competed in his first trial… and won! It was a sign of his natural abilities on a motorbike and laid the foundations for what was to become a very successful career on two wheels.

So far, Mick has entered seven Dakar Rallies in total, finishing five. He has already registered for Dakar 2023, despite having recovered from a brain tumour just last year. His knowledge and experience speaks for itself.

Are you ready to learn from the best?



Adam

To say that Adam is a chip off the old block would be an understatement! Mick’s son has been mastering bikes off road since he was able to walk and has competed in top-level motocross as well as a successful short circuit racing career.

His enthusiasm for the H-D Adventure Centre and laid-back attitude make him an amazing and patient instructor who is adept at persevering with even the least experienced off-road riders to give them a day out to remember.

Guest riders

There are a host of top-level riders working with Mick and Adam to bring out the best in every guest at the H-D Adventure Centre. All are carefully vetted and put through their paces on our courses before being allowed to work with us, and you.

There are never more than two riders per instructor on our off-road riding course, so we can truly cater for all levels of ability. If you can ride a bike, you’ll be able to ride a motorbike off-road after just a few hours tuition. You’ll be amazed how far we can take you…

Start Your Own Epic Adventure

After climbing Everest and spending 10 years in the SAS Jay Morton is no stranger to adventure – but he met his match with the Harley-Davidson Pan America .

Harley’s first foray into the adventure bike market, the Pan America is designed for any road. Or no road at all.

Former soldier and now TV presenter and author Jay took himself and the bike to the limit on a gruelling but stunning ride through the wilds of Scotland. And now it’s your turn!

Watch Jay’s inspirational video and get a feel for the sort of riding you might take on on your day at the H-D Adventure Centre. All riders at HDAC will ride a Pan America 1250 Special, equipped for the best terrain Wales can throw at it.

After the very best guidance and advice from Dakar legend Mick Extance and his team you too will be able to power up tracks and down valleys like the best of them. We won’t make you do any swimming, though…

As Jay himself says: “There could be pain, there could be tears. But it’s the lure of adventure that intrigues us.”

Are you ready?

The Birthplace Of The Pan America

With more than a century of bringing iconic motorcycles into the world under its belt Harley-Davidson is a household name across the world. But entering the world of adventure biking was a new step in 2021 with the launch of the stunning Pan America .

A leap into the unknown. And where better to introduce the bike to the gazing eyes of the UK media and eager celebrities than at the H-D Adventure Centre?

The likes of Intrepid explorer and TV personality Charley Boorman, former SAS stalwart turned presenter Jay Morton, Olympian Victoria Pendleton, adventure athletes the Turner Twins and Vanessa Ruck – The Girl on a Bike – were all introduced to the bike by Mick Extance and his team at their base in Wales.

And now you can get the same VIP treatment! Master the Pan America 1250 Special on and off road with expert tuition from the very best in the business and push yourself to the limit in 1,500 acres of stunning forest.

It’s the perfect setting for the perfect bike for your own perfect off-road adventure.

FAQ

Do I need a motorcycle licence to take part?

Yes all riders at the H-D Adventure Centre must hold a full UK motorcycle licence. Part of the day takes part on public roads

Is there a minimum height?

The Harley-Davidson Pan America has a minimum seat height of 850mm and weighs 258kg. All riders must hold a full motorcycle licence and be able to sit on the bike comfortably and reach the floor in order to be able to participate safely.

Where am I going?

On Adventure Day we meet at the H-D Adventure Centre in Llangynog, Wales at 9am.

Be aware – phone signal in the area isn’t great so please take time to plan your trip!

Address: Harley-Davidson Adventure Centre, Units 1-3 Village Workshops, Llangynog, Oswestry, SY10 0ET

GPS Coordinates: 52.82440519791035, -3.407884040881361

What 3 Words: SOMEWHERE.THUNDER.PROMISES

Mick Extance and his team will get you kitted up, briefed and then guide you on a mixture of on-road and off-road scenarios, tailoring the day to your specific ability. You’ll be able to test your mettle on some tricky forestry trails and enjoy some of the best road riding Wales has to offer. Lunch is included at the beautiful 4* Lake Vyrnwy Hotel and Spa.

It’s an early start, so for those of you who prefer to stay nearby the night before, we’ve organised special Harley-Davidson rates with the hotel.

Discount Code – HDAC 2022 bookable through the hotel at https://www.lakevyrnwy.com or by calling 01691 870692. Discount only applies to direct bookings.

This is a guest code which allows 15% of the hotel’s BAR (best available rate) bed and breakfast for the individual date in question (rates may vary from day to day). Guests are required to show their H-D booking confirmation on check in

What do I need to bring?

Lunch is provided for all riders at the 4* Lake Vyrnwy Hotel and there is coffee available in our changing rooms, plus snacks and cold drinks for sale. So, just bring a towel, some spare dry clothes to change into, your driving licence and a whole lot of adrenaline!

If you’ve booked using your HOG member discount, please also ensure that you bring your HOG membership card to validate your discounted rate.

Please note: If on the day of your course you are running late, or have an emergency, call our training centre on 01691 860886

What do I wear?

You’re welcome to wear your own kit providing your helmet meets or exceeds UN ECE 22.05, you have a CE-certified protective jacket, trousers, gloves and boots and you don’t mind your kit getting muddy! If you’d prefer, we can provide you with a full adventure suit, including helmet at no additional cost.

We recommend that you wear shorts, thermals or a thin pair of trousers under your riding gear – you will get wet!

We also recommend a thick pair of socks.

Can I borrow kit?

We recommend that you wear suitable kit for off-road riding, including helmet, jacket, trousers, gloves and boots. If you don’t have these items or you’re unsure about the suitability of your kit, we can supply all riders with off-road gear from RST at no extra cost.

Can I cancel my booking?

All requests for cancellations must be in writing and sent via email. Upon receipt of an email requesting cancellation, H-D Adventure Centre will acknowledge the cancellation within five days, also via email. Until written confirmation has been received by the customer, the original booking remains valid.

Cancellations within 30 days of the date of the experience day are not eligible for refund. Riders are encouraged to apply to transfer their booking to another date. Refunds associated with cancellations are offered at the discretion of the H-D Adventure Centre and are only offered under exceptional circumstances.

Riders may transfer their H-D Adventure Centre booking to another date under exceptional circumstances and must be made via email request. Transfer requests within 30 days of the date of the experience day may not be granted and are at the discretion of the H-D Adventure Centre and are subject to a £15 administration fee.

During the experience, if the customer is unable to continue, for whatever reason, no refund will be given.