250 unique pieces for collectors and enthusiasts born from a collaboration between the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer and the Swiss watchmaker founded by Mr. Gérald Charles Genta

The Maestro 4.0 Ducati 30° Anniversario 916 is a jewel of fine watchmaking that pays homage to the heritage of design and craftsmanship of the two companies

The sophisticated design of the watch combines a jumping-hour complication with a reference to the iconic Ducati 916 three-spoke wheel on the dial Geneva, Switzerland, August 29, 2024—Ducati continues to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Ducati 916 with the announcement of the Maestro 4.0 Ducati 30° Anniversario 916, a limited-series watch created in partnership with the Swiss fine watchmaking Maison Gerald Charles. From this prestigious collaboration, 250 collector’s watches will be made, characterized by the iconic Maestro case designed by Mr. Gérald Charles Genta and a manufacturing movement combined with a series of details in homage to the legend of Ducati’s supersports bikes. The Maestro 4.0 Ducati 30° Anniversario 916 is a masterpiece that shares the characteristics and values ​​of Ducati and Gerald Charles. The companies are united by an essential stylistic heritage inherited from their historical designers: Mr. Gérald Charles Genta and Mr. Massimo Tamburini. The Maestro 4.0 is inspired by the genius of the two “Masters” and celebrates design that combines the precision and quality detail of fine watchmaking with the dynamism and performance of motorcycling. Claudio Domenicali, Ducati CEO: “We are very proud of the result of this collaboration with Gerald Charles. Together, we present an extraordinary watch that pays homage to an authentic icon like the Ducati 916. The joint work of the Design Centers began with a precise idea in mind and successfully faced several technical and design complexities. This approach adds further value to a high-quality object that, from the first glance, reflects the values shared by Ducati and Gerald Charles: passion, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.” Federico Ziviani, Gerald Charles CEO: ‘’In keeping with the promise to introduce one complication per year, we have launched the Jumping Hour complication, which has been missing from our watches for 13 years. The Maestro 4.0 Ducati 30° Anniversario 916 features an open-worked Ducati wheel to display time by rotation, perfectly in line with Mr. Genta’s preference towards unconventional complications. Obviously, the skeletonized motorcycle wheel inserted in a jumping hour disk represented several engineering challenges. It took a year and a half of R&D to succeed in paying homage to the iconic Ducati 916. This limited edition is the perfect representation of Artistic Creativity and Technical Mastery. Our aim is to break the rules of conventional watchmaking while maintaining design harmony and mechanical performance as priorities.” Devised for both durability and design, the watch features a matte black ceramic bezel on a marbled-black Carbon Forged case body, seamlessly integrated with a Grade 5 Titanium crown, case-back, and buckle: a testament to Ducati and Gerald Charles’s unwavering commitment to excellence. These materials, known in the motorcycle world as superlight and resistant, were ideal for this new watch. In addition, the finishings are an ode to racetrack asphalt. Due to the special case construction, high water resistance to 10 ATM/100 mt and 5G shock resistance are guaranteed. The Maestro 4.0 Ducati 30° Anniversario 916 is the first Gerald Charles skeleton jumping hours watch and the first to display time on a motorcycle wheel. At the center of the case, a central wheel has been added as a subtle nod to the original Ducati 916-wheel rim. The golden jumping hour disk mirrors the motorcycle’s original three-spoke bronze alloy wheel, with black contours enhancing the color contrast. In a refined touch, the top sapphire includes a “guichet” frame adorned with SuperLuminova-infused red contours, offering a subtle view of the hour when lights go down. The homage to 30 years of the legendary Ducati 916 is also evident on the glass case back, which allows the refined Gerald Charles in-house caliber to be displayed and is decorated with the celebratory laurel and the iconic logo of the motorbike. Finally, for Ducatisti owners of the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 who purchase this watch, a unique customization is provided, with the engraving of the progressive number of their bike on the case back. #Ducati #GeraldCharles About Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. – A Sole Shareholder Company – A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Powerful engines, distinctive design, innovative technologies, and a lot of passion: this is the credo according to which Ducati, founded in 1926, still works today in developing and manufacturing its world-famous motorcycles. In its factory in Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), Ducati crafts the dream of every Ducatista, giving life to motorcycles, the purest expression of refined engineering with constant attention to the highest quality standards.

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has racing in its DNA and competes with official MotoGP and WorldSBK Championship teams. It tackles every race determined to continuously improve its performance and share the emotions of the sport with its community. 2023 marked an unprecedented year for Ducati, which, for the second year in a row, became World Champion in both championships and also won the WorldSSP title. Until 2026, the Italian motorbike manufacturer is also the sole official supplier of motorbikes for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, the electric class of the MotoGP World Championship, which sees as many as 18 high-performance electric motorbikes developed and produced by the Borgo Panigale-based company on the track. In addition, the 2024 season will see the opening of a new, historic chapter for Ducati, which officially enters the off-road world by debuting in the Italian Motocross Championship. Moved by passion and fueled by racing spirit, Ducati proudly brings ‘Made in Italy’ to more than 90 countries worldwide. About Gerald Charles

Maison Gerald Charles is an independent, family-owned watch company based in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 2000 by Mr. Gérald Charles Genta, he gave his two first names to his latest brand to create a unique bond between himself and his creations. In 2003, Mr. Genta decided to sell the company to the Ziviani family, trusted partners and longtime friends, staying on as designer-in-chief until 2011. Giampaolo Ziviani led the business as General Manager, alongside Mr. Genta. Since the company’s foundation, Gerald Charles watches have been produced in limited quantities for a niche of collectors. Mr. Genta left an important archive of his last 11 years of original drawings in the company’s care. Today, many designs are still unpublished, but they are a long-lasting source of inspiration and a treasure trove for the Maison’s development. In 2019, a new board of directors took part in the company, with Federico Ziviani as CEO and so, a new chapter began. After a successful career, in late 2023, Mr. Franco Ziviani joined the family business as Chairman at Gerald Charles. In Spring 2024, Gerald Charles will inaugurate its Atelier, a new home and cultural hub in Geneva, located in rue du Mont-Blanc 3, where both the Museum and the Core collection will be available. Today, the Maison is opening up for a new generation of connoisseurs, carrying Mr. Genta’s legacy of ‘Artistic Creativity, Technical Mastery’ forward. The Maison produces 1500 timepieces per year, working closely with highly skilled professionals and artisans to continue the traditions started by the great designer. All Gerald Charles watches present unique technical and aesthetic features: high-end Swiss-made watches conceived and manufactured without compromise, complying with Qualité Fleurier standards to deliver superior precision and performance, as well as exceptional water and shock resistance. Each timepiece ensures high levels of ergonomics and versatility across all lifestyles and generations, the signature of the company’s founder and eternal inspiration, Mr. Genta.