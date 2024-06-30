Kay de Wolf dominated a hot and challenging MXGP opening weekend in Indonesia

Round 11 of the 2024 FIM Motocross season saw Kay de Wolf and the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Team deliver a winning performance at the MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara, held on the picturesque island of Lombok in southern Indonesia. This event marked the beginning of a back-to-back double-header on the challenging 1640m hard pack circuit, renowned for its ability to challenge even the most seasoned riders.

In a reversal of fortunes, de Wolf raced back into the form which saw him score three GP wins and a further two podiums in the first half of the season, by claiming a set of dominant wins in Lombok to clinch the overall victory. Moreover, the result marked his fifth career victory and a return to the top step of the podium since round three at Riola Sardo.

In the opening moto, de Wolf burst out of the start gates to claim P2 initially, keeping pace with rival Simon Längenfelder until lap eight, where a decisive move saw him take the lead. Overcoming a minor setback in sector 4 on lap 14, de Wolf showcased just why he is the reigning Red Plate holder to race ahead and finish P1 with a commanding two-second lead. The second moto posed new challenges with a waterlogged track, yet de Wolf persisted, rising to the lead by lap nine and extending his advantage to 2.5 seconds by lap 13. Crossing the finish line with 0.7 seconds in hand over Lucas Coenen, he secured his fourth event win of the season.

On the other side of the garage, Lucas Coenen put on an equally impressive display in Lombok. The Belgian rider clinched his third qualifying race win on Saturday and fought back from a crash in Sunday’s opening moto to finish 7th. In the second moto, Coenen was on blistering form, keeping de Wolf honest for the entire brutal 30-minute race. With two laps to go, Coenen closed the gap from 1.5 seconds to 0.7 seconds on his teammate, securing P2 and 3rd overall for the weekend. Better yet, the result now moves him up to second in the championship standings.

In MXGP, Mattia Guadagnini had a positive weekend despite being hampered by some bad luck. In the opening moto, Guadagnini battled through the field to reach P8 by lap 12 but ultimately finished 10th after losing two positions on the final lap due to a stone jamming his rear brake. The second moto saw Guadagnini starting 7th, and steadily climbing up to sixth by the midpoint of the race. Despite his best efforts, a track incident caused him to slip to 7th by the final flag, securing him the same position overall.

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Team now have a week to regroup before returning on the 6th & 7th July for the MXGP of Lombok, where the same circuit will be run in the opposite direction.



#101 – Mattia Guadagnini: “It felt good to lead in the second moto, but overall, it was a tough weekend. On Saturday, I had a big crash in the first lap of qualifying, which forced me to pit. I focused on finishing to avoid a bad starting position for Sunday. In race one, I had a decent start, managing to gain positions by cutting inside from the outside. I found my rhythm and climbed up to eighth. Unfortunately, on the last lap, my rear brake got stuck due to a stone or something similar, costing me two positions. It was frustrating because I gave my all throughout the race. In the second moto, I had a strong opening lap and moved up to fifth. I held sixth for most of the race until a small crash due to track conditions dropped me to seventh. This resulted in seventh place overall. I aim to improve next weekend and believe I have what it takes to stay in the top five in the upcoming races!”



#74 – Kay de Wolf: “Today’s races were quite different; the first was dry, but the track was heavily watered for the second, resulting in puddles everywhere. The second moto was especially challenging early on. Despite this, I made some crucial passes and focused on maintaining my speed. I’m pleased with the adjustments we made between races and thrilled to secure this win. Looking forward to next weekend!”



#96 – Lucas Coenen: “Even though I made it to the podium, I’m somewhat disappointed with my performance this weekend. I learned that on this type of track, it’s essential to attack every corner while maintaining smoothness. It was physically demanding, and although it wasn’t my preferred track type, I believe I gained valuable experience for my riding. The second moto, in particular, was tough due to the waterlogged conditions, and I had a close battle with Kay. This week, I’ll focus on recovery and eagerly anticipate the challenges of the new layout next weekend.”



Results – 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Eleven

MXGP – Overall:

1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 47pts; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 47pts; 3. Calvin, Vlaanderen (Yamaha) 36pts; 7. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 25pts

MXGP – Moto One:

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 34:51.779; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 35:01.943; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:08.540; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 35:50.225

MXGP – Moto Two:

1. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 35:11.222;2. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:16.589; 3. Jeremy Seewer (Kawasaki) 35:20.905; 7. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 35:51.792

MXGP – Standings:

13. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 146pts 1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 555pts; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 533pts; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 497pts;

MX2 – Overall:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 42pts; 3. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36pts; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34pts; 6. Liam Everts (KTM) 32pts; 7. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 30pts

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:10.052; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:12.690; 3. Mikkel Haarup (Triumph) 35:21.730; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 35:29.833; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM)35:33.371; 6. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:46.258; 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:50.005

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:20.858; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 35:21.603; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 35:42.273; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:46.626; 6. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:58.908; 7. Liam Everts (KTM) 36:02.826

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 532pts; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 467pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 463pts; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 432pts; 5. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 417pts;8. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 312pts; 16. Marc-Antoine Rossi (GASGAS) 122pts