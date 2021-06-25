BILLY BOLT TO RIDE ENDUROGP OF ITALY

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has arrived in Italy to contest round two of the 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship on June 25-27. The Brit will be riding his FE 450 as he takes on the classic enduro regulars in the hotly contested Enduro2 category.

Bolt will initially face the Super Test on Friday evening – a short special test that should suit the reigning SuperEnduro World Champion. Both Saturday and Sunday then deliver four laps of a 30-kilometre course that includes an enduro test, a cross test, and an extreme test. Although the hard enduro terrain of the extreme test should suit Billy’s skill set, the cross test and enduro test will present a fresh challenge, as will the classic enduro format of the event.

Coming into the weekend looking to enjoy some valuable race time, Bolt is under no illusion of the task ahead. With his only plan being to do his best, enjoy the event, and safely complete both days of competition, Billy will no doubt be hoping to impress the local fans and put on a good show. The race will also give Bolt the chance to stay focused and up to speed ahead of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship restart in just over two weeks’ time.

Billy Bolt: “I’m really looking forward to this weekend, it’s great to be able to take on another style of racing and do something different. It feels good because I’m coming into the event without too much pressure on my shoulders and no huge expectations. The goal is just to get comfortable, have fun, and finish the two days without making too many mistakes. I’ll be riding the 450 again, which I really enjoy. I’ve done a couple of races on the bike back in the UK recently and I’m really happy with how it feels, so hopefully it will work well in Italy too. I’m really excited to get started now.”