Happy 4th of July & Canada Day to all our visitors! While both holidays this year seem to be quite controversial let’s just fight over who wants a BBQ’d hotdog or a hamburger. With July 4th, Independence Day, America celebrates 246 years of being an independent country and with Canada Day, Canada celebrates 155 years of being an independent country. Both countries have amazing history, heritage and culture any citizen would be proud to be a part of and fly the flag for.

Cancel culture is sure strong this year, both countries want to seemingly destroy their day of celebration and independence. In both countries we have angry protests, loss of freedom, a trampling on either the Constitution, Bill of Rights or the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Let’s not have that happen, we have a lot to be proud of!

As it is Inspiration Friday, I did want to share a very inspiring story from Canada today. One amazing and inspirational Canadian Soldier, James Topp has walked 130 days from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada to Canada’s capital city, Ottawa to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. An incredible journey of 4,297 kilometers (2,670 miles) by foot to protest the illegal mandates in Canada alongside million of other like-minded Canadians. What an incredible man and incredible journey for freedom. Check out his Canada Marches website.

While you are here, why not check out all our pervious years of July 4th Independence Day and Canada Day celebration specials!

And last but not least, we have a slew of new 2023 motorcycles we just added and if you can believe it, new 2022 bikes as well to check out. All a great way to spend some quality time on Total Motorcycle this holiday long weekend.

As a fellow who has lived in both the USA and Canada I dedicate Inspiration Weekend #205: Happy 4th of July & Canada Day to all American’s and Canadians no matter where you live in the world!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank America and the citizens of the United States of America as well Canada and the citizens of Canada as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Happy 4th of July & Canada Day! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

Happy 4th of July & Happy Canada Day 2021!

Happy 4th of July & Happy Canada Day 2021 to all our readers! Let’s get out there and celebrate how great America and Canada is and be proud of who we are, where we live and what are countries are today! USA and Canada has a long and proud history with proud people and what better way to be inspired by that than by taking a road trip, visiting friends and family and truly enjoying oneself after quite a year! As a biker who has lived in both the USA and Canada, Happy 4th of July & Happy Canada Day 2021 to all my fellow bikers out there!!!

Independence Day & Canada Day 2020 Events Rallies and What’s Open

Happy Independence Day & Canada Day 2020 to all our Total Motorcycle readers, supporters, staff and family! While Independence Day and Canada Day this year will be very different than previous years it doesn’t mean we cannot celebrate with friends, family and on motorcycles responsibly. TMW has put together a listing of events, rallies and what’s open as things can be confusing on what is what this year. So when you are out having a great time, celebrating, BBQ’ing, riding, dancing with a little drinking mixed with bad karaoke remember the reason we are celebrating Independence Day and Canada Day, the history behind it, take a moment of silence to honor the sacrifices by both those in the past and the present for us to be here, be free and be safe. Thank you to all the hero’s in the USA, Canada and Worldwide, thank you for all the little and big things you do to allow us to be healthy, free and safe!

Happy 4th of July – Happy Canada Day – Motorcycle Events List

Happy 4th of July – Happy Canada Day to all our American and Canadian readers! Great summer riding is here and it is the BEST time of year to celebrate and socialize with your fellow riders. How do you find local events, rallies, shows and meets? Check out Total Motorcycle’s event listings, right here on Total Motorcycle in our menu: Guides and Resources -> Events

Happy 4th of July, USA – Independence Day