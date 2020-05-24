Ready or Not 2020 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike series at Road America Returns!

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 23.

Toni Elias and new teammate Bobby Fong will return to the racetrack next weekend on their M4 ECSTAR GSX-R1000 Suzukis (May 30-31st) after the crisis delayed the start of the 2020 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike series at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Elias will spearhead Suzuki’s new premier Superbike team in America alongside Fong, while Suzuki GSX-R600 riders Sean Dylan Kelly and Lucas Silva will contest the Supersport class. And 2019 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Champion, Alex Dumas, takes on the Stock 1000 class in hopes to grab a back-to-back championship.

Spaniard Elias enters his fifth season racing in the MotoAmerica Superbike Series and has already established himself as one of the series’ all-time greats: With the 2017 MotoAmerica SBK Championship under his belt, followed by impressive runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019, he is eager to keep performing at the same level, win races, and regain the 2020 championship.

Fong earned the promotion to Superbike duty with Suzuki following his breakout 2019 season, in which he locked-up the Supersport crown a round early through an epic campaign that included winning six times and finishing second 14 times. The Californian further rounded-out his game with improved consistency and race craft and is looking forward to the new challenge of racing the premier class aboard his Suzuki GSX-R1000, and with a crew that has helped him physically and mentally prepare for the heightened competition.

Kelly is fresh off his first MotoAmerica season and is determined to again be a strong contender in Supersport. The 18-year-old racked-up seven podium finishes in 2019, including a spectacular double victory at Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

Teammate, and rising star, Silva will compete alongside Kelly, building off his impressive season in 2019 with 10 top-10s and an 11th overall finish.

Two-time MotoAmerica National Champion Dumas will contest in the 2020 MotoAmerica Stock 1000 Championship on a Suzuki GSX-R1000. In 2019, Dumas became the MotoAmerica Twins Cup Champion with five wins out of 11 races, and proved he has what it takes to compete at a higher-level in hopes to stack up more podiums and another championship victory.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki will debut its full team and race livery at the first round of the 2020 MotoAmerica Championship series on Friday May 29th at Road America. The action-packed weekend will be airing live on FOX Sports and MAVTV, streaming live on MotoAmerica Live+ both Saturday and Sunday of the races.