Auction Fundraiser – More than $12k to a Good Cause

The winning bidder was Cascio Motors from Scottsdale, AZ They are set to receive the entire auction package: A 2024 Beta 450 RX, FMF complete exhaust system, custom printed set of HBD graphics, signed Benny Bloss front number plate, two sets of Pirelli tires, four cases of Liqui Moly oil, and the Liqui Moly Beta Race Team Supercross Experience. Get the experience of being part of the Liqui Moly Beta Supercross team for the day in the pits at the first round of the 2025 Supercross season in Anaheim. “With this being our first year in the Supercross series, we felt it would be good to give back to the sport that the AMA has grown over the last 30+ years. We also want to thank the crew at Casico Motors for their winning bid! I challenge all of the other manufacturers to jump on board in 2025 and offer a similar program to help out the MXdN teams as it is not a brand-specific event but rather for our country. Let’s go Team USA!” Tim Pilg – Beta USA