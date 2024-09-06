World Superbike Championship is back on track at Magny-Cours circuit France

Round eight of the 2024 WorldSBK season will get underway tomorrow morning with free practice for the French round at the Magny-Cours circuit.



After narrowly missing out on victory in Race 2 of the last round at Portimao by just 35 thousandths, Nicolò Bulega will try to regain the podium’s top step at the circuit where he scored two Supersport wins last season.



Alvaro Bautista, who has just renewed with the Aruba.it Racing—Ducati team for the 2025 season, aims to replicate the feeling with the Ducati Panigale V4R, which has grown significantly in the last two rounds.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

‘”‘m thrilled to be back at this circuit where I obtained important results last year. It’s a good moment for us, and our goal is to continue on this path. The weather could mix things up, but we are ready to compete in all conditions”.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“It is clear that I am delighted to have extended my contract with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, which I consider a second family. At the same time, we arrived at Magny-Cours with a lot of confidence after the last races. The goal is to build on the feeling found at Portimao and work to improve further”.





WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas comes to Magny-Cours as the World Supersport Championship standings leader. The Spanish rider – who will join the MotoGP paddock next season to take part in the Moto2 class – has a 20-point lead over Yari Montella (Ducati)



Adrian Huertas (Aruba Racing WSSP #99)

“It is still early to think about my future. Obviously, these days are a bit special for me, but my only goal now is to get back to winning after the not-particularly-lucky weekend at Portimao”.