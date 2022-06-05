Italian rider was protagonist of a dogged Catalunya MotoGP race

Solid race for Michele Pirro who finishes the Gran Premi de Catalunya one step away from the scoring positions.

The Gran Premi de Catalunya, ninth round of the 2022 MotoGP season, closed with Michele Pirro‘s 16th place finish.


The Italian rider was the protagonist of a dogged race with the Ducati Desmosedici GP of the Aruba.it Racing team. Starting from P22, Pirro had the merit of staying focused during a Grand Prix characterized by many crashes and in the last three laps he even managed to catch Pol Espargaro (Honda) to finish in 16th position. 

The next appointment for Michele Pirro and the Aruba.it Racing team is for the Gran Premio di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini scheduled for September 4 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.  

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing)
“It was a difficult race in which we tried to collect important data that could allow us to improve. In the first laps I lost contact with the Top 15 and this did not allow me to take advantage of the opportunity. I am sorry because it was a result within our reach. However, we still have a chance in Misano and we will give it our all”.

