DON’T MISS THE SEASON OPENER.

A new year is coming, and you know what that means: It’s time for the 2020 Supercross season! Team Honda HRC is ready to race, with a pair of fantastic riders: Ken Roczen and Justin Brayton are rolling up to the starting gate on a pair of factory CRF450R race bikes, while Chase Sexton will be defending his 250 East title aboard a GEICO Honda CRF250R. With 17 rounds of SX action this year, you won’t want to miss a single race—and you can bet Honda CRFs will be up in front.