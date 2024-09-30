Jeffrey Herlings signs off successful 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season

Jeffrey Herlings signed off a full and successful 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season with 3rd position at the Grand Prix of Castilla la Mancha today in Cozar. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing man lifted his fifteenth trophy of a year in which he was one of three riders battling for the title in the 20th and final round of the term. He was P1 in the 40th and final moto. In MX2 Andrea Adamo was runner-up to cap 2024 in 6th in the championship standings.

Herlings rides his factory KTM 450 SX-F to 6-1 and tallies four victories and 11 more podium results from 20 Grand Prix starts. 3rd for 2024 means his ninth top three championship ranking in 14 active seasons

Andrea Adamo hands the gold number plate to Kay de Wolf in MX2 and rounds-out 2024 with 2nd place in Spain, 6th in the standings and with seven podium trophies for the year

Sacha Coenen attempts practice but still has too much pain in his left leg and withdraws from the GP. Liam Everts misses out due to injury sustained in China. The Belgian is 4th for 2024 MX2 with two wins and five top three appearances

Cas Valk, recently crowned MX2 British Champion, has finished 3rd in the 2024 EMX250 European Championship with Gabriel SS24 KTM after taking the same position in Spain. The Dutch youngster will step into MX2 for 2025

Gyan Doensen ranked 2nd in 2024 EMX125 with the KTM 125 SX thanks to 4th place at Cozar. The Dutch teenager will assume Valk’s place on the KTM 250 SX-F next season

Herlings, Adamo, Coenen and Tom Vialle are lined-up represent their countries at the 2024 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin in the UK next week

The third Grand Prix on Spanish soil this season brought MXGP to a new venue; Cozar in Cuidad Real and the southern center of the country. The teams had taken one week to breathe and recover from the journey back to Europe after an eventful Grand Prix of China and travelled to the hardpack and slick circuit eager for discovery and to wrap the MXGP and MX2 championships.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing were without Liam Everts who is making a recovery from a neck fracture and after successful surgery in Shanghai. The team were able to welcome his countryman, Sacha Coenen, into the fold once more and the youngster tried to ride in practice with his leg problem and struggled in the left corners. After a crash he decided not to take further risks and withdrew from the GP.

On Saturday Herlings raced to 2nd in the last RAM Qualification Heat and confirmed the second pick of slots in the start gate for Sunday. In MX2 Adamo was 9th.

Sunday started hot and the temperatures increased as a decent crowd travelled to Cozar anticipating title fights in both classes. Herlings was pushed wide in the first corner of the opening moto and exited the track. He reentered the course after the first jump and was later penalized three positions, dropping from a charge to 3rd on track to 6th. In the second moto Herlings made a great start in 2nd place and through dusty conditions passed world champion Jorge Prado to take the checkered flag.

In MX2 Adamo kept steady in the first moto to rise from a first lap position of 4th to hit P2 with five laps to go. In the second race he battled with Mikkel Haarup late on to earn 4th and make sure of the second step of the podium; adding the distinction to six other trophies this season.

Herlings accumulated 944 points from forty motos and nineteen Saturday RAM Qualification Heat races this year. He won four Grands Prix, 13 motos and managed 15 podiums after a long and solid campaign of racing from February to early October. He was just 42 points from Tim Gajser in 2nd place and 52 from Jorge Prado in 1st.

Liam Everts is the top ranked rider in MX2 for the season with P4. Prior to his neck injury in Shanghai a fortnight ago, the 20-year-old managed three Saturday heat wins, three moto successes and walked the rostrum in Trentino, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Switzerland. Adamo closed his year with two moto checkered flags and the fourth highest tally of rostrum appearances. Sacha Coenen is the 8th best MX2 rider in 2024. The Belgian made the breakthrough with two overall wins on the KTM 250 SX-F.

The Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and France should benefit from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing representation at the ‘MXoN’ next week in the UK and the closing event for the 2024 season.

Jeffrey Herlings, 6th and 1st for 3rd overall in MXGP: “I don’t agree to have been docked three positions in the first moto. It hurts a little bit. Overall it’s been a positive championship. It could have been better for the final result if my starts were there but that’s also something I have work on. Congratulations to Jorge. He was the best and he deserves it this year.”

Andrea Adamo, 2nd and 4th for 2nd overall in MX2: “I think my speed could have been better today but P2 overall was not a bad way to end the year. It was a tough season; we all worked so hard. We had some issues but we have ended it on a positive way. Now the Nations and it will be a lot of fun, as always, riding for Team Italy.”

Download photos from the Grand Prix of Castilla la Mancha HERE

Results MXGP Castilla la Mancha 2024

1. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 1-4

2. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 2-3

3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 6-1

25. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Husqvarna DNF-DNS

Final MXGP standings 2024

1. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 996 points

2. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 986

3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 944

12. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Husqvarna, 307

Results MX2 Castilla la Mancha 2024

1. Lucas Coenen (BEL) Husqvarna 1-1

2. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 2-4

3. Thibault Benistant (FRA) Yamaha 4-3

2. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna 7-2

5. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 3-9

Final MX2 standings 2024

1. Kay de Wolf (NED) Husqvarna, 959 points

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL) Husqvarna, 939

3. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 862

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 749

6. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 674

8. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 456