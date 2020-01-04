KEN KAWAUCHI SUZUKI ECSTAR BLOG

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 4.

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Technical Manager Ken Kawauchi reflects on 2019 and also to the hard winter work ahead at the Suzuki factory in Japan ready for the 2020 MotoGP™ season.

“The 2019 season was a positive one for us, because we reached our target. Before the beginning of the season we set a goal of winning at least one race, and the victory in Austin arrived even earlier than expected! We then got the podium in Jerez, and finally another win in Silverstone.

“We had been consistently close to the podium the whole season, but then after Great Britain we struggled more and more as the competitors were improving, and finally we couldn’t take any more podiums, which is somehow disappointing. However, I would rate our season 8 out of 10. It was really quite good. But we do need to become more consistent next year, and fight for the podium at every race.”