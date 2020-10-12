Yamaha Wins Fifth MotoAmerica Superbike Title at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Mixed fortunes in race one at The Brickyard on Saturday saw Gagne take second and Beaubier crash out, but Sunday was a new day. They lined up for race two in their qualifying positions of sixth and fourth, respectively. At lights out, Gagne got the better launch and advanced to fifth on the first lap. Beaubier on the other hand struggled in the opening stages of the race and lost a position, but quickly settled into a rhythm and held steady in sixth.

Gagne kept moving forward and worked his way up to fourth. He began to break away with the leaders, dicing with the rider behind before finding more pace and fighting up to third by the seventh lap. After finding a groove with his R1, Beaubier began his charge on lap 11, easing past fifth place and within reach of the podium. Ahead of him, Gagne had been setting a series of quick times as both Yamaha riders closed the leaders down. It became a four-rider battle in the closing stages making for a thrilling final lap. Champion-elect Beaubier made his move on the final lap into the first turn and managed to hold him off to secure his first podium of the weekend, scoring vital points over his teammate in fourth.

Anticipation rose heading into race three with Beaubier in reach to clinch the 2020 championship, only needing to leave The Brickyard 75 points clear of his teammate whilst sitting at 86. After the start he lost a place to the rapid-starting Gagne, the duo holding fourth and fifth, respectively, as they finished the opening lap. Before they could progress, the action was stopped for the third time this weekend with a red flag after the race leader crashed on lap two.

With the track conditions good to go, the race resumed. Beaubier dropped to sixth at the restart with Gagne moving up into third on the first lap and quickly muscling his way into second. Behind him, the defending champ was making his way forward. On lap six, he made his move into a podium position and a title-winning shot, chasing down Gagne ahead. With only four laps to go, a small mistake by Gagne caused him to go down, but he quickly re-joined the action to finish seventh.

Beaubier controlled his pace and saw off a late challenge from third place to cross the line second and score his fifth MotoAmerica Superbike Championship. In a dominant season which saw him take 13 wins, two podiums, and 361 points, Beaubier has set the standard all year with a sublime season. With 75 points still available from the final round at Laguna Seca, the 2020 Superbike champ also has a chance to surpass the record of the most points scored in a MotoAmerica season, currently held by Josh Hayes with 410.

The MotoAmerica series concludes at the iconic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California on October 23-25, with another triple-header and a final chance for podium glory for the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha squad.