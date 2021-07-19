Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX podium streak keeps rolling for Yamaha

Ferrandis got off to a good start in the first moto in fourth but was shuffled to fifth after he and another rider nearly came together. He trailed Craig and found his flow again, and then resumed his forward charge, first passing the competition and then his teammate before the start of Lap 6. A couple of laps later, the rider in the runner-up spot crashed out of the race advancing him to second. He then chased down the leader and tried to make his move to the front. Things heated up with around five minutes left on the clock as another challenger joined the fray. Ferrandis kept his cool in the middle and kept trying to move into the lead whilst also holding off the advances of the competition, ultimately finishing second.

After that wild first moto, Ferrandis was looking to repeat his first start but unfortunately banged bars with another rider and found himself in the middle of the pack. He then had a tip-over after the downhill section and was 24th after that opening lap. The 2020 250MX champion quickly went to work and made his way to 13th a couple of laps later but then had another tip-over. Undeterred, Ferrandis kept pushing and broke into the top five with four laps remaining, ending the day third overall.

Craig also got a great start in the first moto inside the top 10. After passing his teammate on the second lap, he kept charging. He made the pass for third on Lap 5, but Ferrandis passed him back on the following lap. From there, the Californian put in solid laps to earn his best moto result so far this season in fourth. In Moto 2, he was 10th after the start and worked his way to sixth a couple of laps before the halfway mark. Craig made the pass for fifth with three laps to go, leaving Minnesota with a top-five overall finish.

It was a tough day for Plessinger at the Spring Creek MX Park. He didn’t get the start he was looking for in the first moto and was 12th after the first lap. The Ohio Native quickly worked his way to ninth by Lap 2 and then sixth a lap later, where he would ultimately finish. Unfortunately, in Moto 2, when Ferrandis went down in front of him on the opening lap, he had nowhere to go and also went down, rejoining the moto back in 33rd. Plessinger got back to work and put in a heroic ride to finish ninth by the end of the 30-minute-plus-two-lap moto to end the day sixth overall.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads west to Washington State for the Washougal National on July 24, Round 7 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the Washougal MX Park.