MAXXIS SUPERCAMPIONE – MX1 – 125cc CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

In the MX1, the Flemish finished the first lap in 6th place, but, after a good series of overtaking, three laps from the finish line he firmly entered 2nd place, thanks to this position he finished 3rd overall in the championship.

On the strength of this result, he also conquered the podium in the Supercampione, finishing the season 2nd behind the Kawasaki rider Romain Febvre.