MOTO GUZZI MUSEUM IN MANDELLO DEL LARIO REOPENING

Mandello del Lario, 29 April 2023 – The Moto Guzzi Museum in Mandello del Lario reopens today, celebrating the history of the Moto Guzzi brand with its bikes, triumphs and heroes. The renovated museum anticipates the new project, which has already been presented, for the conservative renovation of the entire industrial plant that will make Moto Guzzi a veritable hub open to the public.

The museum offers enthusiasts a completely redesigned visitor experience, with the extraordinary bike collection now subdivided into three major themed areas with production models, racing models, and military models, meticulously arranged chronological order.

The collection of rare and fascinating models is the only one of its kind globally and counts 160 specimens that have been carefully and minutely restored over the past months, a precious operation completely carried out by Moto Guzzi’s own staff.

From the G.P., a one-of-a-kind model that actually dates to before the foundation of Moto Guzzi, to the latest models currently on the production line, like the V85 TT, a visit to the collection is a once in a lifetime journey into the history of this extraordinary Italian brand.

A new section on the ground floor offers a look at motorcycles manufactured from the year 2000 to the present day, like the magnificent California 1400 and the powerful Stelvio 1200. The history of Moto Guzzi is told starting from the first section on the first floor, with the 1919 G.P., the prototype that led to the production of the “Normale”, the first mass-produced Moto Guzzi, in 1921. The journey continues on the second floor, with the exhibition of the subsequent production models all the way to the first years of the new millennium and of the motorcycles destined for military use. The tour then leads to the second area located on the first floor, which houses all of the racing bikes, including legendary vehicles like the futuristic Otto Cilindri, bikes that earned Moto Guzzi 14 world championships. New additions include an area dedicated to Omobono Tenni, the great Moto Guzzi rider who won the Tourist Trophy in 1937. The third section of the new exhibition space hosts models like the 3X3 “Mulo Meccanico” a 1960 work vehicle with three-wheel drive and the Trialce sidecar, manufactured in 1940. The display includes an information sheet for each model.

Among the admirable bikes on display are the G.T. “Norge” from the late ’20s, the Sport 15, a futuristic creation dating back to the ’30s; the Guzzino from the ‘40s, the Falcone, which landed forcefully on the popular culture scene, the Galletto 192, and the V7 Sport, the very embodiment of sport for youngsters in the ’70s. The collection continues with the V50, the super sporty Daytona 1000, the more recent Griso and the unconventional MGX-21.

Access to the Moto Guzzi Museum is absolutely free of charge and is granted through the famous red gate on Via Parodi 63 in Mandello del Lario from Monday to Saturday.

Mondays to Thursdays the Museum is open from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and visits must be booked in advance. Fridays and Saturdays opening time is extended to eight hours, access is freely granted from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and guided tours are available if booked in advance.