MOTO3 PROGRESS AS MOTOGP RETURNS TO ARGENTINA

MotoGP made its way back to the quick and relentless Termas de Rio Hondo circuit in Argentina and to race in front of the typically passionate and appreciative native fans for the first time since 2019. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Danile Holgado managed to capture 7th place in Moto3 while Pedro Acosta managed the same ranking in Moto2™.

Second top ten Moto3 result in a row for rookie Holgado

Tough & sunny races at Termas after MotoGP runs a two-day schedule

Jaume Masia fights for Moto3 victory until blameless crash causes a DNF

Pedro Acosta enters Moto2 top ten with 7th

Moto3

The 21-lap Moto3 Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina began the Sunday schedule and with the teams and riders already familiar with the 5km layout after a busy day of practice and qualification on Saturday. Logistical issues meant that the Grand Prix was forced into a two-day format and KTM captured three positions on the first three rows of the grid.

Teenager Daniel Holgado maintains an impressive rate of both competitiveness and progress. For the second Grand Prix in a row the Spaniard – who was the top qualifier in 6th place – tussled in the leading group and notched a top ten result with 7th position. Like several of his fellow KTM riders, Holgado was competing at the Argentine facility for the first time. Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate, Jaume Masia, was familiar with the Termas layout and with six laps to go was eying victory as he ran at the peak of the pack. Sadly, the Spaniard was hit off the bike and out of 2nd place by Andrea Migno and had to retire.

Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Adrian Fernandez and Deniz Öncü were 13th and 14th respectively as the Spaniard and Turk both had their progress impeded by a Long Lap penalty due to running wide at Turn 9.

Moto2

Moto2 was won by Celestino Vietti after an intense 23-lap chase. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Augusto Fernandez was unfortunate to slide out of action at the first corner while rookie teammate Pedro Acosta scored 7th position. Fernandez is 7th in the championship standings just in front of Moto3 World Champ Acosta.

The Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina is immediately followed by the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas as the long, challenging Circuit of the Americas in Austin, USA will stage round four this coming weekend.

Results Moto3 Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina 2022

1. Sergio Garcia (ESP) GASGAS 38:23.433

2. Dennis Foggia (ITA) Honda +0.146

3. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Husqvarna +0.375

4. Riccardo Rossi (ITA) Honda +0.507

5. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Honda +0.484

7. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.715

13. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +9.032

14. Deniz Öncü (TUR), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +9.202

DNF. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo

Results Moto2 Gran Premio Michelin de la República Argentina 2022

1. Celestino Vietti (ITA) 39:44.098

2. Somkiat Chantra (THA) +1.538

3. Ai Ogura (JPN) +5.703

7. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +12.177

DNF. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo