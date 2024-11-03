MotoGP moved to hot climes of Sepang for penultimate 2024 in Malaysia

One week after the Thai Grand Prix, MotoGP moved south and to the hot climes of the Sepang International Circuit for the penultimate date of 2024 in Malaysia. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder was the highest placed runner after the 10-lap Sprint around the 5.5km track close to Kuala Lumpur. Jack Miller scored 8th while Celestino Vietti was the top qualifier from the KTM GP Academy with 3rd and a front row spot for Moto2™.

Top seven for Binder around the 15 corners of the popular Sepang layout and after taking 10th on the grid through Q2

Miller rides to 8th at the circuit where the pre-season tests took place in February and where temperatures touched 30 degrees

Jose Antonio Rueda was 10th fastest in Moto3™ with the KTM RC4 while Celestino Vietti and Deniz Öncü sealed 3rd and 5th on the Moto2 grid respectively

The final part of the second triple header in a row for 2024 MotoGP took the series back to Sepang and nine months after the campaign came alive for testing at the same site. The paddock encountered typical tropical conditions of heat and humidity but were accustomed to the weather in the wake of the Grand Prix in Buriram last weekend.

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team were optimistic for the long and challenging layout after a decent showing in Thailand and with the knowledge that the KTM RC16 is one of the fastest motorcycles in the field; a decent foil for the two long straights at Sepang. On Friday Brad Binder and Jack Miller both flirted with direct entry to Q2. Jack made the breakthrough with P9 and Brad was close, having tried some alternative set-up options and ranked P14, less than one second from the top spot.

Binder rallied in Q1 to rank second and was able to have another bite at qualification in Q2. After the decisive session Miller obtained 7th while Binder was 10th and they formed-up in the same slots on the grid for the Sprint later that afternoon. Rapid starts have been one of the hallmarks of the KTM RC16 package this season and the power from the line allowed Binder to gain a few positions on the first laps and despite the worrying presence of light rain. Brad persisted ahead of Miller who had his hands full in a close battle with Pedro Acosta, which the Australian won to obtain two points. Brad pocketed 3 for his 7th place.

The second-to-last Grand Prix of the year will start at 08.00 CET on Sunday.

Brad Binder, 10th in qualification, 7th in the Sprint: “Much better than yesterday and we went onto the track with the best configuration we could find and worked from there. It was good to get through Q1 and then tried our best in Q2. The Sprint was tricky because it was so hot but the grip was decent compared to last year. I would have loved to have finished further forward but we will keep working and fighting for more pace.”

Jack Miller, 7th in qualification, 8th in the Sprint: “A ding-dong with Pedro again! It’s a shame it was not a bit further up…but the pace was tough and qualifying times. It was impressive. We had a little KTM train going on there. It was a good race. I had a good start but didn’t brake hard enough and couldn’t get the front device unlocked which left the door open into Turn 2. Solid race afterwards and we can be happy with that.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Finally into Q2 with both riders and that was a positive situation after our work on Friday and Saturday morning. They hit traffic into the first corners because the layout here is a bit weird and very tight at some points. We have to be a bit smarter there tomorrow for more positions and to be a bit higher up.”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix

1. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati 1:56.337

2. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +0.216

2. Alex Marquez (ESP) Ducati +0.938

7. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.221

10. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +1.545

13. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS 1:57.839 (Q1)

21. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS 1:59.006 (Q1)

Results MotoGP Sprint Malaysian Grand Prix

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati 19:49.230

2. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati +0.913

3. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +2.010

7. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +11.015

8. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +11.834

9. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS +12.091

13. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS +17.115

KTM GP Academy

Moto3 took to the track with Red Bull KTM Ajo pairing Jose Antonio Rueda and Xabi Zurutuza staring at their possibilities for the final stages of the championship. Rueda was searching for the right feeling and optimal setting to get back into the fight for podium trophies. Zurutuza encountered yet another new circuit in his long and educational rookie term. On Friday the pair logged the 6th and 24th best lap-times respectively. On Saturday Xabi went into Q1 and secured 25th on the grid. Jose Antonio took his opportunity through Q2 to take 10th and top the fourth row. The drawn-out trajectory of Sepang means that Moto3 will spin around the circuit for 15 laps on Sunday.

Deniz Öncü was re-joined by Celestino Vietti for a full Red Bull KTM Ajo line-up in Moto2. The Italian had recovered enough from his shoulder injury sustained in Australia (and after extra recuperation in the wake of missing the Grand Prix at Buriram) to ride in Malaysia but was missing race fitness. Öncü marked the 3rd quickest lap-time on Friday and Vietti was only two tenths of a second slower in P9.

Vietto was masterful on Saturday and had the sharper lap in Q2 to assume 3rd on the grid and the end of the front row. Öncü was not far away though and managed 5th for a decent day and build-up to the 17-lap race for the team.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix

1. Adrian Fernandez (ESP), Honda 2:09.542

2. Ivan Ortola (ESP), KTM +0.353

3. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO +0.473

4. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +0.586

8. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna +0.976

10. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.205

11. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +1.272

20. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS 2:11.449 (Q1)

21. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO 2:11.509 (Q1)

25. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 2:12.069 (Q1)

Results Qualifying Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix

1. Jorge Navarro (ESP) 2:04.412

2. Marcos Ramirez (ESP) +0.063

3. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.147

5. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.285

11. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +0.532

12. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO +0.592

18. Senna Agius (AUS)Husqvarna +1.448

22. Darryn Binder (RSA)Husqvarna 2:05.885 (Q1)