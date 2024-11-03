Aprilia Racing tackles a demanding sprint race in Sepang

ESPARGARÓ COMES BACK TO TWELFTH, VIÑALES FOURTEENTH

Aleix Espargaró had a decent start in the Sepang sprint race from the sixteenth spot on the grid, managing to recover two positions by the end of the first lap. After overtaking several other riders in the early stages, the Spanish rider settled into twelfth place, finishing the sprint race as the first of the Aprilia riders across the line. Maverick Viñales, after a promising Friday with fourth place in the practice session, was unable to repeat the performance in Q2, qualifying twelfth. In the sprint race, Viñales battled initially in the top ten, but progressively lost positions, finishing fourteenth.

I must say that I am satisfied with my performance in the sprint race. I managed to come back and overtake several riders with a better pace than I thought I’d have. We know that the heat conditions the way the bike performs, but in spite of this, I am pleased with the result and the pace I maintained after starting from so far back.

When I’m in the group, I am unable to stop the bike and I always go long. It is a problem that I’ve been having for a few races now and we are trying to figure out what is causing it. I hope to improve in the long race so I can close out the weekend in the best possible way.