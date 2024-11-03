Aprilia Racing tackles a demanding sprint race in Sepang

ESPARGARÓ COMES BACK TO TWELFTH, VIÑALES FOURTEENTH
Aleix Espargaró had a decent start in the Sepang sprint race from the sixteenth spot on the grid, managing to recover two positions by the end of the first lap. After overtaking several other riders in the early stages, the Spanish rider settled into twelfth place, finishing the sprint race as the first of the Aprilia riders across the line.
Maverick Viñales, after a promising Friday with fourth place in the practice session, was unable to repeat the performance in Q2, qualifying twelfth. In the sprint race, Viñales battled initially in the top ten, but progressively lost positions, finishing fourteenth.
I must say that I am satisfied with my performance in the sprint race. I managed to come back and overtake several riders with a better pace than I thought I’d have. We know that the heat conditions the way the bike performs, but in spite of this, I am pleased with the result and the pace I maintained after starting from so far back.
When I’m in the group, I am unable to stop the bike and I always go long. It is a problem that I’ve been having for a few races now and we are trying to figure out what is causing it. I hope to improve in the long race so I can close out the weekend in the best possible way.
In qualifying, we were unable to repeat Friday’s performance and, unfortunately, in MotoGP, starting from behind always compromises the race. Maverick also had some difficulties braking and going into corners that we are analysing. Aleix had a good start and a good comeback, but he was also conditioned by his starting position.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
MILWAUKEE, WI (November 12, 2020) – Harley-Davidson is harkening back to the foundations of the company’s competitive spirit by refocusing on building within the brand and celebrating the heritage of grassroots flat track racing by […]
Husqvarna Motorcycles would like to report positive news regarding Arminas Jasikonis’ condition following his crash at the MXGP of Lombardia. Admitted to hospital in Cremona, Italy, on Sunday, September 27, Arminas woke from his medically […]