March 4, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on MOTORCYCLE RACING WEEKEND ACTION – March 6th

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 3.

The first weekend in March sees the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship move from the Orlando double-header in Florida to Daytona Beach for Round 9.

Max Anstie is back in action aboard his Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki RM-Z450 alongside team mates Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap, while BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki racers Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz line-up with their RM-Z250 machinery for Round 2 of the 250 East series.

March 6: Round 9. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Daytona Beach. Florida. USA.

