Mountains of West Virginia Snowshoe GNCC Results

The mountains of West Virginia at the Snowshoe Resort were the backdrop for round nine of the GNCC series. The conditions were the most dry they had been in years, making for a fast and dusty track. This round differs from most GNCCs as they implement a rolling start on the streets of Snowshoe Village. Riders are released in groups of five with the times adjusted depending on starting row. All team riders had no issues at the start of the race. Around mile 8 Jon Johnson had an issue that dropped him to the back of the pack but he was able to resolve it and rejoin the race to run strong after that. Brody Johnson in the XC2 class rode a solid race just missing out on the top five by one place. Jay Lipscomb was consistent with his riding at Snowshoe, however, the dry conditions didn’t help Lipscomb out at all and he would finish eighth in class. In the XC3, Jhak Walker rode a strategic race. He shadowed his closest competitor in the championship race to make sure he would finish ahead of him. Walker believes that if he started pushing sooner he would have caught the eventual winner of the round but instead finished in second place. The GNCC series takes a summer break and will resume at the end of August.
Results:
Jon Johnson » 14th Place » XC1
Brody Johnson » 6th Place » XC2
Jay Lipscomb » 8th Place » XC2
Jhak Walker » 2nd Place » XC3
Factory 390 RR
“Snowshoe was difficult and definitely not the result I was looking for. I am happy to be heading into summer break healthy and ready to train hard.”
Factory 250 RR
“I got off to a good start, I was behind the leader of my row trying to make up as much as time on the other riders in the class on adjusted time the first lap. I wasn’t able to catch the front guys so I settled into my own race doing the best I could. The track was much different from years past due to being so dry. Conditions were much different than I expected. I still had a decent day but I know I can be better.”
Factory 250 RR
“The Snowshoe GNCC didn’t go the greatest. The dry conditions on the mountain this year made for a different type of slick conditions. The moss-covered rocks along with dusty fire roads made for a long rough day. The high altitude affected how the bikes ran on the fast roads but otherwise, I just ran a consistent race. Not what I wanted but leaving the mountain healthy this year and ready to grind through summer break.”
Factory 125 RR
“My race went pretty well, I had been talking to the team and we had a plan to follow Dakota all day and that is exactly what I did. I followed him from the start to the end of the fourth lap. I would lose him in the fields all in the first five miles because of dust, then catch right back up in the rocky/technical sections on the other side of the mountain. I was definitely much faster in the more technical areas because my bike would track the rocks very well. I saved too much energy all race, expecting a six-lap race but it ended up being only five laps. I made up a minute five miles into the last lap on the leader then had two pretty hard crashes that lost all that time I had made up. I definitely had way too much energy after the race so I will definitely make sure to push earlier in the future. For bike setup, we went two clicks softer on forks and shock in compression. I believe we could have gone a little softer as the track didn’t have many deep rut areas and would have tracked a little better going more soft for the rocks and the hard pack fields. The track was very dusty in the fields and rooty in the first 2-3 miles with the new section. Howard’s hole was fairly easy having a lot of friends down there pointing out the lines. Then it was a lot of fire roads til the 5-mile marker going to the other side of the mountain which was much rockier with big line selections and a lot of downhills and uphills you had to carry momentum through, especially towards the end as everything got much more slick. My bike ran and felt great, I feel great, everything was on point. I’m just learning race craft and trying to get that championship.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Warmer weather, longer days, cool breezes, more sunshine. What more could you ask for? The feel and sound of a motorcycle rumbling down the road. Your motorcycle. Your ride. Your day is today. Welcome to […]
MILWAUKEE (Sept. 5, 2018) – Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) announced today it will establish a new research and development facility in Northern California to support its future product portfolio, including the company’s first complete line […]
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Andrew Short rode his way to a sixth-place finish at the final round of the 2019 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) in Primm, Nevada on Sunday. His teammate, Trevor […]